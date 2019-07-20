Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs 6, Padres 5

July 20, 2019 6:00 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .321
Margot cf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .259
Machado 3b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .270
Renfroe lf-rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .246
Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .251
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300
b-G.Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .285
Urias 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .107
Hedges c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .188
d-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Mejia c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .032
Myers lf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .219
Totals 34 5 9 5 3 8
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Almora Jr. cf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .242
Baez ss 4 3 3 3 0 0 .292
Bryant rf-lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .297
Rizzo 1b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .291
R.Garcia lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .333
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Schwarber ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Caratini c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267
Russell 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .243
Bote 3b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .254
Quintana p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .054
a-Heyward ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Totals 33 6 11 6 3 8
San Diego 003 110 000—5 9 1
Chicago 201 300 00x—6 11 1

a-flied out for Quintana in the 5th. b-grounded out for Strahm in the 7th. c-grounded out for Cishek in the 7th. d-grounded out for Hedges in the 8th.

E_Hedges (7), Bote (12). LOB_San Diego 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Margot 2 (14), Hosmer (18), Baez (25), Rizzo (21), Bote (14). 3B_R.Garcia (2). HR_Tatis Jr. (16), off Quintana; Machado (25), off Quintana; Renfroe (28), off Quintana; Baez (24), off Lucchesi. RBIs_Tatis Jr. 2 (36), Machado 2 (66), Renfroe (51), Baez 3 (67), Rizzo 2 (67), R.Garcia (7). SB_Margot (13). CS_Myers (4). SF_Tatis Jr.. S_Lucchesi.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Margot 2, Renfroe, Lucchesi); Chicago 4 (Caratini 2, Heyward 2). RISP_San Diego 1 for 8; Chicago 4 for 15.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Rizzo, R.Garcia. LIDP_Almora Jr.. GIDP_R.Garcia.

DP_San Diego 2 (Renfroe, Urias), (Machado, Hosmer).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi, L, 7-5 4 1-3 10 6 6 3 3 97 4.27
Strahm 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 5.29
Wingenter 2 0 0 0 0 3 25 4.26
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana, W, 8-7 5 8 5 5 1 7 86 4.42
Kintzler, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 0 24 2.21
Cishek, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.64
Strop, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.62
Kimbrel, S, 6-7 1 0 0 0 2 0 20 5.19

Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:25. A_40,314 (41,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.