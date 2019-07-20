Cubs 6, Padres 5

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .321 Margot cf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .259 Machado 3b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .270 Renfroe lf-rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .246 Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .251 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300 b-G.Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .285 Urias 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .107 Hedges c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .188 d-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Mejia c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .032 Myers lf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .219 Totals 34 5 9 5 3 8

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Almora Jr. cf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .242 Baez ss 4 3 3 3 0 0 .292 Bryant rf-lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .297 Rizzo 1b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .291 R.Garcia lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .333 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Schwarber ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Caratini c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267 Russell 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .243 Bote 3b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .254 Quintana p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .054 a-Heyward ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Totals 33 6 11 6 3 8

San Diego 003 110 000—5 9 1 Chicago 201 300 00x—6 11 1

a-flied out for Quintana in the 5th. b-grounded out for Strahm in the 7th. c-grounded out for Cishek in the 7th. d-grounded out for Hedges in the 8th.

E_Hedges (7), Bote (12). LOB_San Diego 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Margot 2 (14), Hosmer (18), Baez (25), Rizzo (21), Bote (14). 3B_R.Garcia (2). HR_Tatis Jr. (16), off Quintana; Machado (25), off Quintana; Renfroe (28), off Quintana; Baez (24), off Lucchesi. RBIs_Tatis Jr. 2 (36), Machado 2 (66), Renfroe (51), Baez 3 (67), Rizzo 2 (67), R.Garcia (7). SB_Margot (13). CS_Myers (4). SF_Tatis Jr.. S_Lucchesi.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Margot 2, Renfroe, Lucchesi); Chicago 4 (Caratini 2, Heyward 2). RISP_San Diego 1 for 8; Chicago 4 for 15.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Rizzo, R.Garcia. LIDP_Almora Jr.. GIDP_R.Garcia.

DP_San Diego 2 (Renfroe, Urias), (Machado, Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi, L, 7-5 4 1-3 10 6 6 3 3 97 4.27 Strahm 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 5.29 Wingenter 2 0 0 0 0 3 25 4.26 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana, W, 8-7 5 8 5 5 1 7 86 4.42 Kintzler, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 0 24 2.21 Cishek, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.64 Strop, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.62 Kimbrel, S, 6-7 1 0 0 0 2 0 20 5.19

Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:25. A_40,314 (41,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.