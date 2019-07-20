Cubs 6, Padres 5

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.321
|Margot cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.270
|Renfroe lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|b-G.Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Urias 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.107
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|d-Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Mejia c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Lucchesi p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.032
|Myers lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|3
|8
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Baez ss
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.292
|Bryant rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.297
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.291
|R.Garcia lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Schwarber ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Russell 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Bote 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Quintana p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.054
|a-Heyward ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|6
|3
|8
|San Diego
|003
|110
|000—5
|9
|1
|Chicago
|201
|300
|00x—6
|11
|1
a-flied out for Quintana in the 5th. b-grounded out for Strahm in the 7th. c-grounded out for Cishek in the 7th. d-grounded out for Hedges in the 8th.
E_Hedges (7), Bote (12). LOB_San Diego 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Margot 2 (14), Hosmer (18), Baez (25), Rizzo (21), Bote (14). 3B_R.Garcia (2). HR_Tatis Jr. (16), off Quintana; Machado (25), off Quintana; Renfroe (28), off Quintana; Baez (24), off Lucchesi. RBIs_Tatis Jr. 2 (36), Machado 2 (66), Renfroe (51), Baez 3 (67), Rizzo 2 (67), R.Garcia (7). SB_Margot (13). CS_Myers (4). SF_Tatis Jr.. S_Lucchesi.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Margot 2, Renfroe, Lucchesi); Chicago 4 (Caratini 2, Heyward 2). RISP_San Diego 1 for 8; Chicago 4 for 15.
Runners moved up_Rizzo, R.Garcia. LIDP_Almora Jr.. GIDP_R.Garcia.
DP_San Diego 2 (Renfroe, Urias), (Machado, Hosmer).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi, L, 7-5
|4
|1-3
|10
|6
|6
|3
|3
|97
|4.27
|Strahm
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|5.29
|Wingenter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|4.26
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, W, 8-7
|5
|8
|5
|5
|1
|7
|86
|4.42
|Kintzler, H, 11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|2.21
|Cishek, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.64
|Strop, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.62
|Kimbrel, S, 6-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|20
|5.19
Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:25. A_40,314 (41,649).
