Cubs 6, Padres 5

July 20, 2019 6:00 pm
 
San Diego Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tts Jr. ss 4 1 1 2 Almr Jr cf 4 1 0 0
Margot cf 4 1 2 0 J.Baez ss 4 3 3 3
Machado 3b 5 1 1 2 Bryant rf-lf 3 1 1 0
Renfroe lf-rf 4 1 1 1 Rizzo 1b 4 0 2 2
F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 R.Grcia lf 3 0 1 1
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 Kntzler p 0 0 0 0
G.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0
Wngnter p 0 0 0 0 Schwrbr ph 1 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 Strop p 0 0 0 0
L.Urias 2b 4 1 1 0 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0
Hedges c 2 0 1 0 Cratini c 3 0 0 0
Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 Russell 2b 3 0 1 0
F.Mejia c 0 0 0 0 Bote 3b 4 1 3 0
Lcchesi p 1 0 0 0 Qintana p 2 0 0 0
Myers lf 1 0 1 0 Heyward ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 33 6 11 6
San Diego 003 110 000—5
Chicago 201 300 00x—6

E_Bote (12), Hedges (7). DP_San Diego 2. LOB_San Diego 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Margot 2 (14), Hosmer (18), J.Baez (25), Rizzo (21), Bote (14). 3B_R.Garcia (2). HR_Tatis Jr. (16), Machado (25), Renfroe (28), J.Baez (24). SB_Margot (13). CS_Myers (4). SF_Tatis Jr. (3). S_Lucchesi (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Lucchesi L,7-5 4 1-3 10 6 6 3 3
Strahm 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Wingenter 2 0 0 0 0 3
Chicago
Quintana W,8-7 5 8 5 5 1 7
Kintzler H,11 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cishek H,8 1 0 0 0 0 0
Strop H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kimbrel S,6-7 1 0 0 0 2 0

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:25. A_40,314 (41,649).

