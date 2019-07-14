Cubs 8, Pirates 3

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Reynolds rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.336
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Kang 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.181
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Diaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Williams p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Moran ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Osuna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.339
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|2
|4
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.229
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Russell ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Baez ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Bryant rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Heyward cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.275
|Garcia 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Bote 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.249
|Quintana p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.057
|a-Almora Jr. ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Totals
|33
|8
|13
|8
|5
|6
|Pittsburgh
|003
|000
|000—3
|9
|0
|Chicago
|010
|133
|00x—8
|13
|0
a-homered for Quintana in the 6th. b-singled for Rodriguez in the 7th. c-flied out for Kintzler in the 7th. d-grounded out for Vazquez in the 9th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Chicago 8. 2B_Kang (7), Frazier (21), Garcia 2 (2). HR_Heyward (15), off Williams; Almora Jr. (9), off Williams; Schwarber (19), off Williams. RBIs_Reynolds (34), Marte (51), Kang (22), Schwarber (44), Rizzo (60), Caratini (17), Heyward 2 (40), Garcia (4), Quintana (1), Almora Jr. (26). SF_Marte, Rizzo, Caratini. S_Williams.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Newman, Dickerson 2, Osuna); Chicago 3 (Schwarber, Heyward, Quintana). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 6; Chicago 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Heyward. GIDP_Reynolds, Diaz, Rizzo, Heyward.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Frazier, Newman, Bell), (Bell, Newman); Chicago 2 (Garcia, Baez, Rizzo), (Baez, Rizzo).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, L, 3-3
|5
|1-3
|11
|8
|8
|3
|4
|97
|5.17
|Rodriguez
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.57
|Liriano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.02
|Vazquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|2.06
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, W, 7-7
|6
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|90
|4.21
|Kintzler
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.91
|Ryan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.31
|Chatwood
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.30
Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 1-1. WP_Quintana.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:52. A_39,291 (41,649).
