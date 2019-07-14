Cubs 8, Pirates 3

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Newman ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .326 Reynolds rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .336 Marte cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .279 Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .298 Kang 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .181 Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269 Diaz c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .263 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Williams p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Moran ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .295 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .339 Totals 32 3 9 3 2 4

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .229 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Russell ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Baez ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .289 Bryant rf-lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .296 Rizzo 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .277 Caratini c 3 0 2 1 0 0 .301 Heyward cf-rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .275 Garcia 2b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .333 Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Bote 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .249 Quintana p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .057 a-Almora Jr. ph-cf 1 1 1 1 1 0 .250 Totals 33 8 13 8 5 6

Pittsburgh 003 000 000—3 9 0 Chicago 010 133 00x—8 13 0

a-homered for Quintana in the 6th. b-singled for Rodriguez in the 7th. c-flied out for Kintzler in the 7th. d-grounded out for Vazquez in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Chicago 8. 2B_Kang (7), Frazier (21), Garcia 2 (2). HR_Heyward (15), off Williams; Almora Jr. (9), off Williams; Schwarber (19), off Williams. RBIs_Reynolds (34), Marte (51), Kang (22), Schwarber (44), Rizzo (60), Caratini (17), Heyward 2 (40), Garcia (4), Quintana (1), Almora Jr. (26). SF_Marte, Rizzo, Caratini. S_Williams.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Newman, Dickerson 2, Osuna); Chicago 3 (Schwarber, Heyward, Quintana). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 6; Chicago 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Heyward. GIDP_Reynolds, Diaz, Rizzo, Heyward.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Frazier, Newman, Bell), (Bell, Newman); Chicago 2 (Garcia, Baez, Rizzo), (Baez, Rizzo).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Williams, L, 3-3 5 1-3 11 8 8 3 4 97 5.17 Rodriguez 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 10 3.57 Liriano 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.02 Vazquez 1 0 0 0 1 1 10 2.06 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana, W, 7-7 6 6 3 3 2 4 90 4.21 Kintzler 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 1.91 Ryan 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.31 Chatwood 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 4.30

Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 1-1. WP_Quintana.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:52. A_39,291 (41,649).

