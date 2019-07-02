Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs activate RHP Hendricks, send rookie Alzolay to minors

July 2, 2019 4:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have activated right-hander Kyle Hendricks from the injured list, clearing him to start against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Chicago placed Hendricks on the injured list on June 15 with shoulder inflammation. Hendricks is 7-5 with a 3.36 ERA this season for the Cubs.

Chicago also recalled left-handed reliever Randy Rosario from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.

To make room for Hendricks and Rosario on the roster, the Cubs optioned rookie starting pitcher Adbert Alzolay and reliever Rowan Wick to Triple-A. Alzolay suffered his first big league loss Monday night when the Pittsburgh Pirates got to him for seven runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers navigate tough terrain during eXportable training

Today in History

1863: Battle of Gettysburg ends

Get our daily newsletter.