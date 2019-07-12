Listen Live Sports

Daniel Suarez claims Cup Series pole at Kentucky Speedway

July 12, 2019 7:35 pm
 
SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — Daniel Suarez led a front row sweep for Stewart-Haas Racing in provisional qualifying at Kentucky Speedway.

The field will not be finalized until cars pass inspection prior to Saturday night’s race.

Suarez turned a lap at 184.590 mph in his SHR Ford to nab the top starting spot. If it stands after inspection, it will be Suarez’s second pole in 91 career starts. He bumped teammate Aric Almirola to the outside front row in Friday qualifying.

Three-time Kentucky winner Brad Keselowski completed a top-three sweep for Ford by qualifying third. Kurt Busch was fourth in a Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing while SHR driver Kevin Harvick made it four Fords in the top five.

Two-time defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. was eighth and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch 10th as the only Toyotas in the top 10.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

