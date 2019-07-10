Listen Live Sports

DC Council approves gambling contract despite concern

July 10, 2019 7:53 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — D.C. Council members approved a sole source contract for the Greek gaming company Intralot to manage online sports betting and the lottery program.

The Washington Post reports Tuesday’s 7-5 vote came despite some council members expressing concerns about the $215 million, five-year deal. The top concern was the bill’s chief champion Jack Evans who’s in the middle of an ethics probe .

Members were also weary of the subcontractors hired by Intralot, some of whom had connections to D.C. elected officials or previous contracts with the city government.

Intralot already manages the lottery and the contract confirms their monopoly on mobile and computer based betting in the district. Residents and visitors can start placing bets as early as the fall. An app is expected to go live next year.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

