DC lawmaker defends vote on gambling contract

July 23, 2019 8:01 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A D.C. council member who voted for the no-bid sports gambling contract says he wasn’t aware of documentation connecting his cousin to the contract.

The Washington Post reports Council Member Kenyan R. McDuffie defended his vote Friday saying his motivating factor was the best interest of the District and residents.

Intralot was awarded the sole-source sports gambling contract. The company submitted subcontracting plans with McDuffie’s cousin listed as chief executive of Potomac Supply Company, a commercial paper supplier.

McDuffie said he had no knowledge of his cousin being listed as CEO of Potomac before the newspaper contacted him.

Potomac’s owner Okera Stewart says Intralot mistakenly identified McDuffie’s cousin as CEO because of an email he sent Intralot on Stewart’s behalf.

An Intralot executive hasn’t returned comment requests.

