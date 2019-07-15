Listen Live Sports

Delph leaves Man City to join Everton

July 15, 2019 6:07 pm
 
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — England midfielder Fabian Delph has left English Premier League champion Manchester City to join Everton for a reported fee of up to 10 million pounds ($12.5 million).

Delph was not a regular for City but did play a key role in its league title win in the 2017-18 season, filling in at left back following a serious knee injury to Benjamin Mendy.

The 29-year-old Delph says “the club that I’ve been at has had success but … I wanted to be playing more regularly and the opportunity to come and play for Everton was too good of an opportunity to turn down.”

