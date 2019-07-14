Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

DeShields hits 5 3s, scores 26 in Sky’s win over Wings

July 14, 2019 6:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Diamond DeShields had a season-high 26 points, matching her career high with five 3-pointers, and Allie Quigley scored eight of her 12 points in the decisive third quarter to help the Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 89-79 on Sunday.

Jantel Lavender had 16 points, and Courtney Vandersloot added eight points and eight assists for the Sky.

Quigley hit a 3-pointer to give Chicago (9-8) the lead for good and spark a 21-5 run that made it 71-57 with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. The Sky led by at least seven the rest of the way.

Cheyenne Parker’s layup gave the Sky a 10-point lead with 6:49 left in the second quarter but Dallas (5-11) scored 18 of the next 20 points during a 24-7 spurt to take a 46-41 lead into halftime. The Sky went 0 for 6 from the field and committed three turnovers during that span.

Advertisement

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 20 points, and Isabelle Harrison had 15.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Chicago shot 50.8% from the field, including a season-high 55% (11 of 20) from 3-point range.

Dallas has lost four of its last five games.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.