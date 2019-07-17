Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 19, Rangers 4

July 17, 2019 11:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Dyson lf-cf 5 1 3 1 Choo rf 4 0 0 0
I.Vrgas lf 2 1 2 0 DShelds cf 4 0 1 0
K.Marte cf 2 1 1 1 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0
Lcastro lf-cf 4 1 1 1 Guzman 1b 1 0 0 0
E.Escbr 2b 7 2 2 5 Pence dh 4 1 1 0
C.Wlker 1b 3 3 2 0 Mathis c 0 0 0 0
A.Jones rf 6 3 4 0 Da.Sntn lf 4 2 2 3
Lamb 3b 4 2 2 2 Frsythe 1b-ss 3 1 1 1
Ahmed ss 3 1 1 3 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0
Leyba ph-ss 1 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 3b 4 0 1 0
K.Cron dh 5 1 1 4 Fdrwicz c-p 3 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 5 3 2 2
Totals 47 19 21 19 Totals 34 4 7 4
Arizona 752 003 101—19
Texas 030 001 000— 4

E_Da.Santana (6), Ray (2). LOB_Arizona 13, Texas 4. 2B_K.Marte (22), Locastro (5), A.Jones (18), Lamb 2 (5), Odor (17). HR_J.Dyson (6), E.Escobar 2 (21), K.Cron (5), C.Kelly (11), Da.Santana 2 (13), Forsythe (5). SF_Ahmed (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Ray W,8-6 6 6 4 4 1 7
Andriese 1 1 0 0 0 3
Godley 2 0 0 0 0 4
Texas
Chavez L,3-5 2-3 5 7 7 1 0
Sampson 1 1-3 5 5 5 1 0
P.Valdez 2 3 2 2 1 2
Bird 1 2-3 3 3 3 3 3
Guerrieri 2 1-3 2 1 0 2 4
Federowicz 1 3 1 1 0 0

HBP_by Chavez (K.Marte), by Sampson (C.Walker), by P.Valdez (K.Cron). WP_Andriese.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Chris Segal; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez.

Advertisement

T_3:14. A_26,681 (49,115).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|18 Fed Expo National Capitol Region
7|18 MasterCam 2020 Rollout
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ronald Reagan sails alongside USNS Matthew Perry during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1947: Harry Truman signs second Presidential Succession Act

Get our daily newsletter.