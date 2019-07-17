Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 19, Rangers 4

July 17, 2019 11:37 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dyson lf-cf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .254
Vargas lf 2 1 2 0 0 0 .262
Marte cf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .313
Locastro lf-cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .254
Escobar 2b 7 2 2 5 0 1 .290
Walker 1b 3 3 2 0 3 1 .260
Jones rf 6 3 4 0 1 1 .268
Lamb 3b 4 2 2 2 2 1 .236
Ahmed ss 3 1 1 3 1 0 .267
a-Leyba ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Cron dh 5 1 1 4 0 3 .207
C.Kelly c 5 3 2 2 1 1 .272
Totals 47 19 21 19 8 9
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .285
DeShields cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Guzman 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Pence dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .287
Mathis c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .160
Santana lf 4 2 2 3 0 2 .316
Forsythe 1b-ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .257
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .192
Cabrera 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .223
Federowicz c-p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .192
Totals 34 4 7 4 1 14
Arizona 752 003 101—19 21 1
Texas 030 001 000— 4 7 1

a-struck out for Ahmed in the 8th.

E_Ray (2), Santana (6). LOB_Arizona 13, Texas 4. 2B_Marte (22), Jones (18), Lamb 2 (5), Locastro (5), Odor (17). HR_Escobar (20), off Chavez; Cron (5), off Sampson; Dyson (6), off Sampson; Escobar (21), off Bird; C.Kelly (11), off Federowicz; Santana (12), off Ray; Forsythe (5), off Ray; Santana (13), off Ray. RBIs_Dyson (19), Marte (58), Escobar 5 (75), Lamb 2 (8), Ahmed 3 (43), Cron 4 (15), C.Kelly 2 (30), Locastro (14), Santana 3 (35), Forsythe (33). SF_Ahmed.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 9 (Dyson 2, Escobar 3, Jones, Ahmed 2, Cron); Texas 4 (DeShields, Andrus, Cabrera 2). RISP_Arizona 8 for 19; Texas 0 for 3.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, W, 8-6 6 6 4 4 1 7 101 3.92
Andriese 1 1 0 0 0 3 20 5.36
Godley 2 0 0 0 0 4 21 6.29
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chavez, L, 3-5 2-3 5 7 7 1 0 35 4.72
Sampson 1 1-3 5 5 5 1 0 34 4.92
Valdez 2 3 2 2 1 2 40 3.12
Bird 1 2-3 3 3 3 3 3 51 9.58
Guerrieri 2 1-3 2 1 0 2 4 40 13.50
Federowicz 1 3 1 1 0 0 13 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Sampson 1-1, Guerrieri 3-0. HBP_Chavez (Marte), Sampson (Walker), Valdez (Cron). WP_Andriese.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Chris Segal; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:14. A_26,681 (49,115).

