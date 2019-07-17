Diamondbacks 19, Rangers 4

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson lf-cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Vargas lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Marte cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Locastro lf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Escobar 2b
|7
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.290
|Walker 1b
|3
|3
|2
|0
|3
|1
|.260
|Jones rf
|6
|3
|4
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Lamb 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.236
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.267
|a-Leyba ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Cron dh
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|3
|.207
|C.Kelly c
|5
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.272
|Totals
|47
|19
|21
|19
|8
|9
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.285
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Guzman 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Pence dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Mathis c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Santana lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.316
|Forsythe 1b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Federowicz c-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|1
|14
|Arizona
|752
|003
|101—19
|21
|1
|Texas
|030
|001
|000—
|4
|7
|1
a-struck out for Ahmed in the 8th.
E_Ray (2), Santana (6). LOB_Arizona 13, Texas 4. 2B_Marte (22), Jones (18), Lamb 2 (5), Locastro (5), Odor (17). HR_Escobar (20), off Chavez; Cron (5), off Sampson; Dyson (6), off Sampson; Escobar (21), off Bird; C.Kelly (11), off Federowicz; Santana (12), off Ray; Forsythe (5), off Ray; Santana (13), off Ray. RBIs_Dyson (19), Marte (58), Escobar 5 (75), Lamb 2 (8), Ahmed 3 (43), Cron 4 (15), C.Kelly 2 (30), Locastro (14), Santana 3 (35), Forsythe (33). SF_Ahmed.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 9 (Dyson 2, Escobar 3, Jones, Ahmed 2, Cron); Texas 4 (DeShields, Andrus, Cabrera 2). RISP_Arizona 8 for 19; Texas 0 for 3.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 8-6
|6
|6
|4
|4
|1
|7
|101
|3.92
|Andriese
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|5.36
|Godley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|6.29
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chavez, L, 3-5
|2-3
|5
|7
|7
|1
|0
|35
|4.72
|Sampson
|1
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|34
|4.92
|Valdez
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|40
|3.12
|Bird
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|51
|9.58
|Guerrieri
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|40
|13.50
|Federowicz
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Sampson 1-1, Guerrieri 3-0. HBP_Chavez (Marte), Sampson (Walker), Valdez (Cron). WP_Andriese.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Chris Segal; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:14. A_26,681 (49,115).
