Diamondbacks 4, Cardinals 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dyson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Marte cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .310 Escobar 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .295 Walker 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .263 Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jones rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Lamb 3b-1b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .233 Ahmed ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .265 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .059 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Leyba ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .200 Vargas 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Totals 31 4 6 4 1 8

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Edman 2b-cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263 J.Martinez lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .282 DeJong ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .257 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251 Carpenter 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .216 Fowler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Wieters c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .224 Bader cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .203 b-Wong ph-2b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .246 Ponce de Leon p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Munoz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .303 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Totals 32 2 4 2 3 12

Arizona 000 100 120—4 6 1 St. Louis 000 010 010—2 4 1

a-pinch hit for Hirano in the 8th. b-singled for Bader in the 8th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Gant in the 8th.

E_Ahmed (6), J.Martinez (3). LOB_Arizona 3, St. Louis 6. HR_Walker (18), off Ponce de Leon; Lamb (2), off Miller; Marte (21), off Gant; Wieters (6), off Ray. RBIs_Marte 2 (55), Walker (46), Lamb (6), DeJong (37), Wieters (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Ray); St. Louis 2 (Goldschmidt, Wong). RISP_Arizona 0 for 2; St. Louis 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_C.Kelly, J.Martinez. GIDP_Ahmed 2.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Carpenter, Edman, Goldschmidt), (Wong, Goldschmidt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, W, 7-6 6 1-3 2 1 1 2 8 97 3.81 Hirano, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.01 Lopez, H, 12 1 2 1 0 0 1 23 1.54 Holland, S, 15-19 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 3.19 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ponce de Leon 6 2-3 3 1 1 0 7 105 1.99 Miller, L, 3-4 0 1 1 1 0 0 4 4.13 Gant 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 20 2.54 Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.05

Miller pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Ponce de Leon (Lamb), Brebbia (Lamb). WP_Holland.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, John Libka; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:56. A_44,960 (45,538).

