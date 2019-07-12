Diamondbacks 4, Cardinals 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.310
|Escobar 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Lamb 3b-1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Ray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.059
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Leyba ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Vargas 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|1
|8
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 2b-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|J.Martinez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Carpenter 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Fowler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Wieters c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.224
|Bader cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|b-Wong ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Ponce de Leon p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Munoz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|3
|12
|Arizona
|000
|100
|120—4
|6
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|010—2
|4
|1
a-pinch hit for Hirano in the 8th. b-singled for Bader in the 8th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Gant in the 8th.
E_Ahmed (6), J.Martinez (3). LOB_Arizona 3, St. Louis 6. HR_Walker (18), off Ponce de Leon; Lamb (2), off Miller; Marte (21), off Gant; Wieters (6), off Ray. RBIs_Marte 2 (55), Walker (46), Lamb (6), DeJong (37), Wieters (15).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Ray); St. Louis 2 (Goldschmidt, Wong). RISP_Arizona 0 for 2; St. Louis 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_C.Kelly, J.Martinez. GIDP_Ahmed 2.
DP_St. Louis 2 (Carpenter, Edman, Goldschmidt), (Wong, Goldschmidt).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 7-6
|6
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|8
|97
|3.81
|Hirano, H, 8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.01
|Lopez, H, 12
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|1.54
|Holland, S, 15-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|3.19
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ponce de Leon
|6
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|105
|1.99
|Miller, L, 3-4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4.13
|Gant
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|2.54
|Brebbia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.05
Miller pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Ponce de Leon (Lamb), Brebbia (Lamb). WP_Holland.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, John Libka; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:56. A_44,960 (45,538).
