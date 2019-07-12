Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 4, Cardinals 2

July 12, 2019 11:34 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dyson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Marte cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .310
Escobar 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .295
Walker 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .263
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jones rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260
Lamb 3b-1b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .233
Ahmed ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .265
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .059
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Leyba ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .200
Vargas 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Totals 31 4 6 4 1 8
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Edman 2b-cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263
J.Martinez lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .282
DeJong ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .257
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251
Carpenter 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .216
Fowler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Wieters c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .224
Bader cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .203
b-Wong ph-2b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .246
Ponce de Leon p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Munoz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .303
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Totals 32 2 4 2 3 12
Arizona 000 100 120—4 6 1
St. Louis 000 010 010—2 4 1

a-pinch hit for Hirano in the 8th. b-singled for Bader in the 8th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Gant in the 8th.

E_Ahmed (6), J.Martinez (3). LOB_Arizona 3, St. Louis 6. HR_Walker (18), off Ponce de Leon; Lamb (2), off Miller; Marte (21), off Gant; Wieters (6), off Ray. RBIs_Marte 2 (55), Walker (46), Lamb (6), DeJong (37), Wieters (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Ray); St. Louis 2 (Goldschmidt, Wong). RISP_Arizona 0 for 2; St. Louis 1 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_C.Kelly, J.Martinez. GIDP_Ahmed 2.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Carpenter, Edman, Goldschmidt), (Wong, Goldschmidt).

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, W, 7-6 6 1-3 2 1 1 2 8 97 3.81
Hirano, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.01
Lopez, H, 12 1 2 1 0 0 1 23 1.54
Holland, S, 15-19 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 3.19
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ponce de Leon 6 2-3 3 1 1 0 7 105 1.99
Miller, L, 3-4 0 1 1 1 0 0 4 4.13
Gant 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 20 2.54
Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.05

Miller pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Ponce de Leon (Lamb), Brebbia (Lamb). WP_Holland.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, John Libka; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:56. A_44,960 (45,538).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.