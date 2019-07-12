Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 4, Cardinals 2

July 12, 2019 11:34 pm
 
Arizona St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Dyson lf 4 0 0 0 Edman 2b-cf 4 0 0 0
K.Marte cf 4 1 1 2 J.Mrtin lf 3 0 0 0
E.Escbr 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 DeJong ss 4 0 1 1
C.Wlker 1b 4 1 1 1 Gldschm 1b 4 0 0 0
Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 M.Crpnt 3b 4 0 1 0
G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 De.Fwlr rf 4 0 0 0
A.Jones rf 4 0 0 0 Wieters c 3 1 1 1
Lamb 3b-1b 2 1 1 1 Bader cf 2 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 2 0 Wong ph-2b 2 1 1 0
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 Pnc d L p 1 0 0 0
Ray p 2 0 0 0 A.Mller p 0 0 0 0
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 Gant p 0 0 0 0
Leyba ph 0 1 0 0 Munoz ph 1 0 0 0
I.Vrgas 2b 0 0 0 0 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 4 6 4 Totals 32 2 4 2
Arizona 000 100 120—4
St. Louis 000 010 010—2

E_J.Martinez (3), Ahmed (6). DP_St. Louis 2. LOB_Arizona 3, St. Louis 6. HR_K.Marte (21), C.Walker (18), Lamb (2), Wieters (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Ray W,7-6 6 1-3 2 1 1 2 8
Hirano H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Y.Lopez H,12 1 2 1 0 0 1
G.Holland S,15-19 1 0 0 0 1 2
St. Louis
Ponce de Leon 6 2-3 3 1 1 0 7
A.Miller L,3-4 0 1 1 1 0 0
Gant 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 0
Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 1

A.Miller pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Ponce de Leon (Lamb), by Brebbia (Lamb). WP_G.Holland.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, John Libka; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:56. A_44,960 (45,538).

