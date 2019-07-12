Diamondbacks 4, Cardinals 2

|Arizona
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Dyson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Edman 2b-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|J.Mrtin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Escbr 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|C.Wlker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Crpnt 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|De.Fwlr rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wieters c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Lamb 3b-1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Bader cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Wong ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pnc d L p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Mller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leyba ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Munoz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|Arizona
|000
|100
|120—4
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|010—2
E_J.Martinez (3), Ahmed (6). DP_St. Louis 2. LOB_Arizona 3, St. Louis 6. HR_K.Marte (21), C.Walker (18), Lamb (2), Wieters (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Ray W,7-6
|6
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Hirano H,8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Y.Lopez H,12
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|G.Holland S,15-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|St. Louis
|Ponce de Leon
|6
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|A.Miller L,3-4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gant
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Brebbia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
A.Miller pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Ponce de Leon (Lamb), by Brebbia (Lamb). WP_G.Holland.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, John Libka; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:56. A_44,960 (45,538).
