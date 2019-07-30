Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 4, Yankees 2

July 30, 2019 10:48 pm
 
Arizona New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Marte cf-2b 5 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 4 0 0 0
D.Prlta lf 5 1 1 0 Judge rf 3 1 0 0
E.Escbr 3b 4 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 3 0 2 1
C.Wlker 1b 3 1 2 1 Voit 1b 1 0 0 0
A.Jones rf 3 1 2 1 Wade 3b 2 1 1 1
Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 Grgrius ss 3 0 0 0
J.Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 1 Urshela 3b-1b 4 0 2 0
Tomas dh 3 0 0 0 Tuchman lf 4 0 0 0
Lamb ph-dh 1 0 1 0 Hgshoka c 4 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 4 1 2 1
Totals 36 4 11 4 Totals 32 2 5 2
Arizona 100 200 100—4
New York 000 001 010—2

E_A.Jones (5). DP_New York 1. LOB_Arizona 6, New York 7. 2B_A.Jones (21), Encarnacion (17). HR_C.Walker (20), C.Kelly (14), Wade (1). SF_A.Jones (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Clarke W,4-3 5 1-3 3 1 0 2 6
Hirano H,11 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
Y.Lopez H,16 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Chafin H,15 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
A.Bradley S,1-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
New York
J.Happ L,8-6 6 8 3 3 1 2
Cessa 3 3 1 1 0 0

HBP_by Clarke (Voit). WP_Cessa.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:10. A_47,281 (47,309).

