Diamondbacks 4, Yankees 2

July 30, 2019 10:48 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Marte cf-2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .316
Peralta lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .280
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .284
Walker 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .254
Jones rf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .269
Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274
Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .265
Tomas dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Lamb ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .244
C.Kelly c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .273
Totals 36 4 11 4 1 2
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Judge rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .280
Encarnacion dh 3 0 2 1 1 0 .235
Voit 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Wade 3b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .216
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .276
Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Urshela 3b-1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .312
Tauchman lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Higashioka c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .192
Totals 32 2 5 2 3 9
Arizona 100 200 100—4 11 1
New York 000 001 010—2 5 0

a-singled for Tomas in the 9th.

E_Jones (5). LOB_Arizona 7, New York 7. 2B_Jones (21), Encarnacion (17). HR_Walker (20), off Happ; C.Kelly (14), off Cessa; Wade (1), off Lopez. RBIs_Walker (52), Jones (47), Ahmed (52), C.Kelly (37), Encarnacion (74), Wade (6). SF_Jones.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Marte, Peralta, Flores); New York 4 (Voit, Gregorius, Tauchman 2). RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; New York 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Flores. GIDP_Tomas.

DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Torres, Urshela).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clarke, W, 4-3 5 1-3 3 1 0 2 6 95 5.53
Hirano, H, 11 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 25 3.66
Lopez, H, 16 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 12 2.83
Chafin, H, 15 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.17
Bradley, S, 1-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 20 4.18
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ, L, 8-6 6 8 3 3 1 2 94 5.19
Cessa 3 3 1 1 0 0 50 3.91

Inherited runners-scored_Hirano 1-0. HBP_Clarke (Voit). WP_Cessa.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:10. A_47,281 (47,309).

