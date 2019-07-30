Diamondbacks 4, Yankees 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Peralta lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|Jones rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Tomas dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Lamb ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|1
|2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|Voit 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Wade 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Urshela 3b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Tauchman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.192
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|3
|9
|Arizona
|100
|200
|100—4
|11
|1
|New York
|000
|001
|010—2
|5
|0
a-singled for Tomas in the 9th.
E_Jones (5). LOB_Arizona 7, New York 7. 2B_Jones (21), Encarnacion (17). HR_Walker (20), off Happ; C.Kelly (14), off Cessa; Wade (1), off Lopez. RBIs_Walker (52), Jones (47), Ahmed (52), C.Kelly (37), Encarnacion (74), Wade (6). SF_Jones.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Marte, Peralta, Flores); New York 4 (Voit, Gregorius, Tauchman 2). RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; New York 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Flores. GIDP_Tomas.
DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Torres, Urshela).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clarke, W, 4-3
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|95
|5.53
|Hirano, H, 11
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|3.66
|Lopez, H, 16
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|2.83
|Chafin, H, 15
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.17
|Bradley, S, 1-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|4.18
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, L, 8-6
|6
|8
|3
|3
|1
|2
|94
|5.19
|Cessa
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|50
|3.91
Inherited runners-scored_Hirano 1-0. HBP_Clarke (Voit). WP_Cessa.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:10. A_47,281 (47,309).
