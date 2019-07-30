Diamondbacks 4, Yankees 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte cf-2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .316 Peralta lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .280 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .284 Walker 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .254 Jones rf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .269 Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .265 Tomas dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Lamb ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .244 C.Kelly c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .273 Totals 36 4 11 4 1 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Judge rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .280 Encarnacion dh 3 0 2 1 1 0 .235 Voit 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Wade 3b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .216 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .276 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Urshela 3b-1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .312 Tauchman lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Higashioka c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .192 Totals 32 2 5 2 3 9

Arizona 100 200 100—4 11 1 New York 000 001 010—2 5 0

a-singled for Tomas in the 9th.

E_Jones (5). LOB_Arizona 7, New York 7. 2B_Jones (21), Encarnacion (17). HR_Walker (20), off Happ; C.Kelly (14), off Cessa; Wade (1), off Lopez. RBIs_Walker (52), Jones (47), Ahmed (52), C.Kelly (37), Encarnacion (74), Wade (6). SF_Jones.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Marte, Peralta, Flores); New York 4 (Voit, Gregorius, Tauchman 2). RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; New York 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Flores. GIDP_Tomas.

DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Torres, Urshela).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clarke, W, 4-3 5 1-3 3 1 0 2 6 95 5.53 Hirano, H, 11 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 25 3.66 Lopez, H, 16 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 12 2.83 Chafin, H, 15 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.17 Bradley, S, 1-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 20 4.18 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ, L, 8-6 6 8 3 3 1 2 94 5.19 Cessa 3 3 1 1 0 0 50 3.91

Inherited runners-scored_Hirano 1-0. HBP_Clarke (Voit). WP_Cessa.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:10. A_47,281 (47,309).

