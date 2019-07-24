Diamondbacks 5, Orioles 2

Baltimore Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Villar 2b 5 0 0 0 Lcastro lf 4 0 1 0 Mancini rf 5 1 1 1 K.Marte cf-2b 4 1 2 2 Sntnder cf 5 1 2 1 E.Escbr 3b 3 0 0 0 Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 5 0 1 0 Smth Jr lf 4 0 2 0 A.Jones rf 5 1 1 0 Sverino c 2 0 0 0 Flores 2b 4 0 2 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 J.Dyson pr-cf 1 1 1 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 3 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 1 1 0 Sisco ph 0 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 3 1 1 3 Means p 1 0 1 0 Clarke p 3 0 1 0 G.Ynoa p 0 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 R.Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 D.Prlta ph 1 0 0 0 Bleier p 0 0 0 0 A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs ph 1 0 1 0 Holland p 0 0 0 0 M.Cstro p 0 0 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 Tan.Sct p 0 0 0 0 Alberto ph 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 36 5 11 5

Baltimore 000 101 000—2 Arizona 000 301 10x—5

E_Nunez (4), C.Davis (3). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Baltimore 10, Arizona 14. 2B_Santander (7). HR_Mancini (22), Santander (8), K.Marte (22), C.Kelly (12). SB_C.Walker (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Means L,8-6 3 1-3 6 3 3 3 4 G.Ynoa 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 Bleier 1 1 1 1 0 1 M.Castro 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Tan.Scott 1 2-3 3 0 0 1 1 Arizona Clarke W,3-3 6 4 2 2 0 7 Hirano H,10 1 2 0 0 1 2 A.Bradley H,6 1 1 0 0 1 3 Holland 0 0 0 0 2 0 Y.Lopez S,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 0

Holland pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

HBP_by A.Bradley (Severino). WP_Means.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:24. A_20,452 (48,519).

