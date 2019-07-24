Diamondbacks 5, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Lcastro lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|K.Marte cf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Sntnder cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|E.Escbr 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|A.Jones rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Sverino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dyson pr-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Sisco ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Means p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Clarke p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|G.Ynoa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Prlta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brdly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wlkrs ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Cstro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tan.Sct p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|Baltimore
|000
|101
|000—2
|Arizona
|000
|301
|10x—5
E_Nunez (4), C.Davis (3). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Baltimore 10, Arizona 14. 2B_Santander (7). HR_Mancini (22), Santander (8), K.Marte (22), C.Kelly (12). SB_C.Walker (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Means L,8-6
|3
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|G.Ynoa
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bleier
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|M.Castro
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Tan.Scott
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Arizona
|Clarke W,3-3
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Hirano H,10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A.Bradley H,6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Holland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Y.Lopez S,1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Holland pitched to 2 batters in the 9th
HBP_by A.Bradley (Severino). WP_Means.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:24. A_20,452 (48,519).
