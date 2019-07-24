Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 5, Orioles 2

July 24, 2019 7:16 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Mancini rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .285
Santander cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .299
Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .249
Smith Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .241
Severino c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .255
Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .184
Martin ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .180
d-Sisco ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .261
Means p 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Ynoa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Wilkerson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .230
Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Scott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Alberto ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .306
Totals 34 2 7 2 4 12
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Locastro lf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .256
Marte cf-2b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .321
Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 2 2 .289
Walker 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Jones rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .268
Flores 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .277
1-Dyson pr-cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .253
Ahmed ss 3 1 1 0 2 0 .268
C.Kelly c 3 1 1 3 1 1 .264
Clarke p 3 0 1 0 0 2 .300
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Peralta ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 11 5 7 8
Baltimore 000 101 000—2 7 2
Arizona 000 301 10x—5 11 0

a-struck out for Ynoa in the 6th. b-singled for Bleier in the 7th. c-grounded out for Hirano in the 7th. d-walked for Martin in the 9th. e-walked for Scott in the 9th.

1-ran for Flores in the 7th.

E_Nunez (4), Davis (3). LOB_Baltimore 10, Arizona 14. 2B_Santander (7). HR_Santander (8), off Clarke; Mancini (22), off Clarke; C.Kelly (12), off Means; Marte (22), off Bleier. RBIs_Mancini (48), Santander (25), Marte 2 (62), C.Kelly 3 (35). SB_Walker (7).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 6 (Villar 2, Santander, Nunez, Davis 2); Arizona 8 (Escobar 2, Walker 3, Jones, C.Kelly, Clarke). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 9; Arizona 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Peralta. GIDP_Jones.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Nunez, Villar, Davis).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means, L, 8-6 3 1-3 6 3 3 3 4 95 3.12
Ynoa 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 28 6.02
Bleier 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 6.46
Castro 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 9 5.21
Scott 1 2-3 3 0 0 1 1 24 3.94
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clarke, W, 3-3 6 4 2 2 0 7 87 6.10
Hirano, H, 10 1 2 0 0 1 2 30 3.82
Bradley, H, 6 1 1 0 0 1 3 32 4.40
Holland 0 0 0 0 2 0 9 3.00
Lopez, S, 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.72

Holland pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ynoa 2-0, Scott 2-1, Lopez 2-0. HBP_Bradley (Severino). WP_Means.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:24. A_20,452 (48,519).

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard, Botswana service members feel the rhythm

Today in History

1969: Apollo 11 safely returns to earth