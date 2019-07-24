Diamondbacks 5, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Mancini rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.285
|Santander cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.249
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Severino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.184
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.180
|d-Sisco ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Means p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Ynoa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Wilkerson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Scott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Alberto ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|4
|12
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Locastro lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Marte cf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.321
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.289
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Jones rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|1-Dyson pr-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.268
|C.Kelly c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.264
|Clarke p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Peralta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|7
|8
|Baltimore
|000
|101
|000—2
|7
|2
|Arizona
|000
|301
|10x—5
|11
|0
a-struck out for Ynoa in the 6th. b-singled for Bleier in the 7th. c-grounded out for Hirano in the 7th. d-walked for Martin in the 9th. e-walked for Scott in the 9th.
1-ran for Flores in the 7th.
E_Nunez (4), Davis (3). LOB_Baltimore 10, Arizona 14. 2B_Santander (7). HR_Santander (8), off Clarke; Mancini (22), off Clarke; C.Kelly (12), off Means; Marte (22), off Bleier. RBIs_Mancini (48), Santander (25), Marte 2 (62), C.Kelly 3 (35). SB_Walker (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 6 (Villar 2, Santander, Nunez, Davis 2); Arizona 8 (Escobar 2, Walker 3, Jones, C.Kelly, Clarke). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 9; Arizona 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Peralta. GIDP_Jones.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Nunez, Villar, Davis).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, L, 8-6
|3
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|95
|3.12
|Ynoa
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|28
|6.02
|Bleier
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|6.46
|Castro
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|9
|5.21
|Scott
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.94
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clarke, W, 3-3
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|87
|6.10
|Hirano, H, 10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|3.82
|Bradley, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|32
|4.40
|Holland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|9
|3.00
|Lopez, S, 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.72
Holland pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Ynoa 2-0, Scott 2-1, Lopez 2-0. HBP_Bradley (Severino). WP_Means.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:24. A_20,452 (48,519).
