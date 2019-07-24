Diamondbacks 5, Orioles 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Mancini rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .285 Santander cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .299 Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .249 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .241 Severino c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .255 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .184 Martin ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .180 d-Sisco ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .261 Means p 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Ynoa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Wilkerson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Scott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Alberto ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .306 Totals 34 2 7 2 4 12

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Locastro lf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .256 Marte cf-2b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .321 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 2 2 .289 Walker 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Jones rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .268 Flores 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .277 1-Dyson pr-cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .253 Ahmed ss 3 1 1 0 2 0 .268 C.Kelly c 3 1 1 3 1 1 .264 Clarke p 3 0 1 0 0 2 .300 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Peralta ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 5 11 5 7 8

Baltimore 000 101 000—2 7 2 Arizona 000 301 10x—5 11 0

a-struck out for Ynoa in the 6th. b-singled for Bleier in the 7th. c-grounded out for Hirano in the 7th. d-walked for Martin in the 9th. e-walked for Scott in the 9th.

1-ran for Flores in the 7th.

E_Nunez (4), Davis (3). LOB_Baltimore 10, Arizona 14. 2B_Santander (7). HR_Santander (8), off Clarke; Mancini (22), off Clarke; C.Kelly (12), off Means; Marte (22), off Bleier. RBIs_Mancini (48), Santander (25), Marte 2 (62), C.Kelly 3 (35). SB_Walker (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 6 (Villar 2, Santander, Nunez, Davis 2); Arizona 8 (Escobar 2, Walker 3, Jones, C.Kelly, Clarke). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 9; Arizona 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Peralta. GIDP_Jones.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Nunez, Villar, Davis).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means, L, 8-6 3 1-3 6 3 3 3 4 95 3.12 Ynoa 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 28 6.02 Bleier 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 6.46 Castro 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 9 5.21 Scott 1 2-3 3 0 0 1 1 24 3.94 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clarke, W, 3-3 6 4 2 2 0 7 87 6.10 Hirano, H, 10 1 2 0 0 1 2 30 3.82 Bradley, H, 6 1 1 0 0 1 3 32 4.40 Holland 0 0 0 0 2 0 9 3.00 Lopez, S, 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.72

Holland pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ynoa 2-0, Scott 2-1, Lopez 2-0. HBP_Bradley (Severino). WP_Means.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:24. A_20,452 (48,519).

