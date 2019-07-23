Diamondbacks 6, Orioles 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .255 Alberto 3b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .307 Mancini rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Nunez 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .248 Santander lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .290 Severino c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258 Wilkerson cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227 Martin ss 3 0 2 1 0 0 .183 b-Smith Jr. ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .234 Brooks p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Ynoa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Kline p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .191 Totals 35 3 9 3 1 12

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dyson lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Marte cf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .322 Escobar 2b-3b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .292 Walker 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .257 Jones rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .272 Lamb 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .221 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ahmed ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .269 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 1 1 1 .263 Ray p 3 0 1 0 0 0 .081 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vargas 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Totals 36 6 12 6 4 6

Baltimore 010 020 000—3 9 1 Arizona 302 100 00x—6 12 0

a-struck out for Ynoa in the 6th. b-singled for Martin in the 9th. c-struck out for Castro in the 9th.

E_Alberto (8). LOB_Baltimore 7, Arizona 10. 2B_Jones (20), Lamb (6), Vargas (7). 3B_Escobar 2 (9). HR_Alberto (6), off Ray; Nunez (23), off Ray. RBIs_Alberto (28), Nunez (55), Martin (11), Escobar (79), Walker (51), Jones (45), Lamb (10), Ahmed (45), C.Kelly (32). SB_Escobar (4). S_Brooks.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Villar 3, Severino); Arizona 5 (Walker 2, Lamb, Ray 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 6; Arizona 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Wilkerson, Ahmed, C.Kelly, Dyson.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brooks, L, 2-4 3 2-3 9 6 5 1 1 73 5.16 Ynoa 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 24 6.18 Kline 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 30 6.18 Castro 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 15 5.06 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, W, 9-6 6 8 3 3 1 10 100 3.95 Hirano, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.93 Crichton, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.55 Holland, S, 17-21 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ynoa 1-1, Castro 1-0. WP_Ray.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:55. A_19,192 (48,519).

