Diamondbacks 6, Orioles 3

July 23, 2019 1:59 am
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .255
Alberto 3b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .307
Mancini rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Nunez 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .248
Santander lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .290
Severino c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258
Wilkerson cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227
Martin ss 3 0 2 1 0 0 .183
b-Smith Jr. ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .234
Brooks p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Ynoa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Kline p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .191
Totals 35 3 9 3 1 12
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dyson lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Marte cf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .322
Escobar 2b-3b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .292
Walker 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .257
Jones rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .272
Lamb 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .221
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .269
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 1 1 1 .263
Ray p 3 0 1 0 0 0 .081
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vargas 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Totals 36 6 12 6 4 6
Baltimore 010 020 000—3 9 1
Arizona 302 100 00x—6 12 0

a-struck out for Ynoa in the 6th. b-singled for Martin in the 9th. c-struck out for Castro in the 9th.

E_Alberto (8). LOB_Baltimore 7, Arizona 10. 2B_Jones (20), Lamb (6), Vargas (7). 3B_Escobar 2 (9). HR_Alberto (6), off Ray; Nunez (23), off Ray. RBIs_Alberto (28), Nunez (55), Martin (11), Escobar (79), Walker (51), Jones (45), Lamb (10), Ahmed (45), C.Kelly (32). SB_Escobar (4). S_Brooks.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Villar 3, Severino); Arizona 5 (Walker 2, Lamb, Ray 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 6; Arizona 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Wilkerson, Ahmed, C.Kelly, Dyson.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brooks, L, 2-4 3 2-3 9 6 5 1 1 73 5.16
Ynoa 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 24 6.18
Kline 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 30 6.18
Castro 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 15 5.06
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, W, 9-6 6 8 3 3 1 10 100 3.95
Hirano, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.93
Crichton, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.55
Holland, S, 17-21 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ynoa 1-1, Castro 1-0. WP_Ray.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:55. A_19,192 (48,519).

