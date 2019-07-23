Diamondbacks 6, Orioles 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.255
|Alberto 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Nunez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Santander lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Wilkerson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.183
|b-Smith Jr. ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Brooks p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Ynoa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Kline p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|1
|12
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.322
|Escobar 2b-3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.292
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|Jones rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Lamb 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.221
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Ray p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.081
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vargas 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|6
|4
|6
|Baltimore
|010
|020
|000—3
|9
|1
|Arizona
|302
|100
|00x—6
|12
|0
a-struck out for Ynoa in the 6th. b-singled for Martin in the 9th. c-struck out for Castro in the 9th.
E_Alberto (8). LOB_Baltimore 7, Arizona 10. 2B_Jones (20), Lamb (6), Vargas (7). 3B_Escobar 2 (9). HR_Alberto (6), off Ray; Nunez (23), off Ray. RBIs_Alberto (28), Nunez (55), Martin (11), Escobar (79), Walker (51), Jones (45), Lamb (10), Ahmed (45), C.Kelly (32). SB_Escobar (4). S_Brooks.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Villar 3, Severino); Arizona 5 (Walker 2, Lamb, Ray 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 6; Arizona 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Wilkerson, Ahmed, C.Kelly, Dyson.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brooks, L, 2-4
|3
|2-3
|9
|6
|5
|1
|1
|73
|5.16
|Ynoa
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|6.18
|Kline
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|6.18
|Castro
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|5.06
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 9-6
|6
|8
|3
|3
|1
|10
|100
|3.95
|Hirano, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.93
|Crichton, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.55
|Holland, S, 17-21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Ynoa 1-1, Castro 1-0. WP_Ray.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:55. A_19,192 (48,519).
