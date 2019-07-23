Diamondbacks 6, Orioles 3

Baltimore Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Villar 2b 5 0 0 0 J.Dyson lf 5 0 0 0 Alberto 3b 4 1 3 1 K.Marte cf 4 1 2 0 Mancini rf 4 0 0 0 E.Escbr 2b-3b 4 2 2 1 Nunez 1b 4 1 2 1 C.Wlker 1b 4 1 1 1 Sntnder lf 4 1 1 0 A.Jones rf 4 1 3 1 Sverino c 3 0 0 0 Lamb 3b 4 1 1 1 S.Wlkrs cf 4 0 0 0 Crchton p 0 0 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 3 0 2 1 Holland p 0 0 0 0 Smth Jr ph 1 0 1 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 1 Brooks p 1 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 1 G.Ynoa p 0 0 0 0 Ray p 3 0 1 0 R.Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 Kline p 0 0 0 0 I.Vrgas 2b 1 0 1 0 M.Cstro p 0 0 0 0 C.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 36 6 12 6

Baltimore 010 020 000—3 Arizona 302 100 00x—6

E_Alberto (8). LOB_Baltimore 7, Arizona 10. 2B_A.Jones (20), Lamb (6), I.Vargas (7). 3B_E.Escobar 2 (9). HR_Alberto (6), Nunez (23). SB_E.Escobar (4). S_Brooks (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Brooks L,2-4 3 2-3 9 6 5 1 1 G.Ynoa 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 Kline 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 M.Castro 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Arizona Ray W,9-6 6 8 3 3 1 10 Hirano H,9 1 0 0 0 0 0 Crichton H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Holland S,17-21 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Ray.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mark Wegner.

Advertisement

T_2:55. A_19,192 (48,519).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.