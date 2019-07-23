Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 6, Orioles 3

July 23, 2019 2:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Baltimore Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar 2b 5 0 0 0 J.Dyson lf 5 0 0 0
Alberto 3b 4 1 3 1 K.Marte cf 4 1 2 0
Mancini rf 4 0 0 0 E.Escbr 2b-3b 4 2 2 1
Nunez 1b 4 1 2 1 C.Wlker 1b 4 1 1 1
Sntnder lf 4 1 1 0 A.Jones rf 4 1 3 1
Sverino c 3 0 0 0 Lamb 3b 4 1 1 1
S.Wlkrs cf 4 0 0 0 Crchton p 0 0 0 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 3 0 2 1 Holland p 0 0 0 0
Smth Jr ph 1 0 1 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 1
Brooks p 1 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 1
G.Ynoa p 0 0 0 0 Ray p 3 0 1 0
R.Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0
Kline p 0 0 0 0 I.Vrgas 2b 1 0 1 0
M.Cstro p 0 0 0 0
C.Davis ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 36 6 12 6
Baltimore 010 020 000—3
Arizona 302 100 00x—6

E_Alberto (8). LOB_Baltimore 7, Arizona 10. 2B_A.Jones (20), Lamb (6), I.Vargas (7). 3B_E.Escobar 2 (9). HR_Alberto (6), Nunez (23). SB_E.Escobar (4). S_Brooks (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Brooks L,2-4 3 2-3 9 6 5 1 1
G.Ynoa 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2
Kline 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
M.Castro 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Arizona
Ray W,9-6 6 8 3 3 1 10
Hirano H,9 1 0 0 0 0 0
Crichton H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Holland S,17-21 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Ray.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mark Wegner.

Advertisement

T_2:55. A_19,192 (48,519).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District are building a new columbarium

Today in History

1999: Columbia Space Shuttle launches with first female flight commander