Diamondbacks 6, Orioles 3

|Baltimore
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dyson lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|K.Marte cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Escbr 2b-3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Nunez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|C.Wlker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Sntnder lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|A.Jones rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Sverino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lamb 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|S.Wlkrs cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crchton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smth Jr ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Brooks p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|G.Ynoa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ray p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kline p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Cstro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|6
|Baltimore
|010
|020
|000—3
|Arizona
|302
|100
|00x—6
E_Alberto (8). LOB_Baltimore 7, Arizona 10. 2B_A.Jones (20), Lamb (6), I.Vargas (7). 3B_E.Escobar 2 (9). HR_Alberto (6), Nunez (23). SB_E.Escobar (4). S_Brooks (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Brooks L,2-4
|3
|2-3
|9
|6
|5
|1
|1
|G.Ynoa
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kline
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M.Castro
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Arizona
|Ray W,9-6
|6
|8
|3
|3
|1
|10
|Hirano H,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crichton H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holland S,17-21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Ray.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:55. A_19,192 (48,519).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.