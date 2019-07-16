Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 9, Rangers 2

July 16, 2019 11:59 pm
 
Arizona Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Dyson rf 4 2 1 1 Choo lf 3 0 0 0
K.Marte cf 5 1 2 2 Andrus ss 2 0 0 1
E.Escbr 3b 4 0 1 2 Pence dh 4 0 0 0
Lamb 1b 5 0 1 0 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0
K.Cron dh 4 1 1 0 Gallo cf 3 1 1 1
A.Avila c 4 0 0 0 Da.Sntn 1b 4 0 2 0
Ahmed ss 3 1 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0
I.Vrgas 2b 4 2 2 2 A.Cbrra 3b 3 1 1 0
Lcastro lf 4 2 2 0 Mathis c 2 0 1 0
Frsythe ph 0 0 0 0
Fdrwicz c 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 9 10 7 Totals 29 2 5 2
Arizona 100 022 004—9
Texas 000 100 010—2

E_Odor (6), Federowicz (3). DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Arizona 4, Texas 5. 2B_J.Dyson (7), Lamb (3), Da.Santana (14). 3B_K.Marte (5). HR_I.Vargas (5), Gallo (22). SB_J.Dyson (21), Locastro (8). SF_E.Escobar (7), Andrus (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Young W,3-0 5 1-3 3 1 1 1 4
A.Bradley 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Chafin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hirano 0 1 1 1 2 0
Y.Lopez H,13 1 0 0 0 0 0
McFarland 1 1 0 0 0 1
Texas
Lynn L,12-5 6 8 5 5 1 6
B.Martin 2 0 0 0 0 4
Guerrieri 1-3 2 4 4 1 0
P.Valdez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hirano pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:23. A_19,202 (49,115).

