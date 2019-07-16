Diamondbacks 9, Rangers 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dyson rf 4 2 1 1 1 0 .247 Marte cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .312 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .290 Lamb 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .216 Cron dh 4 1 1 0 0 3 .208 Avila c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .213 Ahmed ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .267 Vargas 2b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .253 Locastro lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .254 Totals 37 9 10 7 2 10

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .289 Andrus ss 2 0 0 1 1 0 .299 Pence dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Gallo cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .267 Santana 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .313 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .192 Cabrera 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .223 Mathis c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .160 a-Forsythe ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .256 Federowicz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Totals 29 2 5 2 4 5

Arizona 100 022 004—9 10 0 Texas 000 100 010—2 5 2

a-walked for Mathis in the 8th.

E_Odor (6), Federowicz (3). LOB_Arizona 4, Texas 5. 2B_Dyson (7), Lamb (3), Santana (14). 3B_Marte (5). HR_Vargas (5), off Lynn; Gallo (22), off Young. RBIs_Dyson (19), Marte 2 (57), Escobar 2 (70), Vargas 2 (20), Andrus (48), Gallo (49). SB_Dyson (21), Locastro (8). SF_Escobar, Andrus.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Lamb, Avila 2); Texas 2 (Odor, Cabrera). RISP_Arizona 3 for 9; Texas 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Marte, Vargas. LIDP_Pence.

DP_Arizona 1 (Lamb).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Young, W, 3-0 5 1-3 3 1 1 1 4 79 0.96 Bradley 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 4.87 Chafin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 3.21 Hirano 0 1 1 1 2 0 12 4.28 Lopez, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.50 McFarland 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 6.03 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn, L, 12-5 6 8 5 5 1 6 109 3.87 B.Martin 2 0 0 0 0 4 24 5.03 Guerrieri 1-3 2 4 4 1 0 23108.00 Valdez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.35

Hirano pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Lopez 3-1, Valdez 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:23. A_19,202 (49,115).

