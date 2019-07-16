Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 9, Rangers 2

July 16, 2019 11:59 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dyson rf 4 2 1 1 1 0 .247
Marte cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .312
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .290
Lamb 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .216
Cron dh 4 1 1 0 0 3 .208
Avila c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .213
Ahmed ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .267
Vargas 2b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .253
Locastro lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .254
Totals 37 9 10 7 2 10
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .289
Andrus ss 2 0 0 1 1 0 .299
Pence dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Gallo cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .267
Santana 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .313
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .192
Cabrera 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .223
Mathis c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .160
a-Forsythe ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .256
Federowicz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Totals 29 2 5 2 4 5
Arizona 100 022 004—9 10 0
Texas 000 100 010—2 5 2

a-walked for Mathis in the 8th.

E_Odor (6), Federowicz (3). LOB_Arizona 4, Texas 5. 2B_Dyson (7), Lamb (3), Santana (14). 3B_Marte (5). HR_Vargas (5), off Lynn; Gallo (22), off Young. RBIs_Dyson (19), Marte 2 (57), Escobar 2 (70), Vargas 2 (20), Andrus (48), Gallo (49). SB_Dyson (21), Locastro (8). SF_Escobar, Andrus.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Lamb, Avila 2); Texas 2 (Odor, Cabrera). RISP_Arizona 3 for 9; Texas 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Marte, Vargas. LIDP_Pence.

DP_Arizona 1 (Lamb).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Young, W, 3-0 5 1-3 3 1 1 1 4 79 0.96
Bradley 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 4.87
Chafin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 3.21
Hirano 0 1 1 1 2 0 12 4.28
Lopez, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.50
McFarland 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 6.03
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn, L, 12-5 6 8 5 5 1 6 109 3.87
B.Martin 2 0 0 0 0 4 24 5.03
Guerrieri 1-3 2 4 4 1 0 23108.00
Valdez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.35

Hirano pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Lopez 3-1, Valdez 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:23. A_19,202 (49,115).

