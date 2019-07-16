Diamondbacks 9, Rangers 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.247
|Marte cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.312
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.290
|Lamb 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Cron dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.208
|Avila c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.213
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Vargas 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.253
|Locastro lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Totals
|37
|9
|10
|7
|2
|10
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Andrus ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.299
|Pence dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Gallo cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|a-Forsythe ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Federowicz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|4
|5
|Arizona
|100
|022
|004—9
|10
|0
|Texas
|000
|100
|010—2
|5
|2
a-walked for Mathis in the 8th.
E_Odor (6), Federowicz (3). LOB_Arizona 4, Texas 5. 2B_Dyson (7), Lamb (3), Santana (14). 3B_Marte (5). HR_Vargas (5), off Lynn; Gallo (22), off Young. RBIs_Dyson (19), Marte 2 (57), Escobar 2 (70), Vargas 2 (20), Andrus (48), Gallo (49). SB_Dyson (21), Locastro (8). SF_Escobar, Andrus.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Lamb, Avila 2); Texas 2 (Odor, Cabrera). RISP_Arizona 3 for 9; Texas 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Marte, Vargas. LIDP_Pence.
DP_Arizona 1 (Lamb).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Young, W, 3-0
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|79
|0.96
|Bradley
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|4.87
|Chafin
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.21
|Hirano
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|12
|4.28
|Lopez, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.50
|McFarland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.03
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, L, 12-5
|6
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|109
|3.87
|B.Martin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|24
|5.03
|Guerrieri
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|23108.00
|Valdez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.35
Hirano pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Lopez 3-1, Valdez 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:23. A_19,202 (49,115).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.