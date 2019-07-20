Dodgers 2, Marlins 1

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Granderson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.311
|B.Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Ramirez rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Puello cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|c-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Gallen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|3
|12
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Turner 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Bellinger rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Pollock cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.260
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Martin c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Ryu p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.094
|b-Freese ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|1
|4
|6
|Miami
|000
|100
|000—1
|4
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|00x—2
|6
|2
a-struck out for Garcia in the 7th. b-singled for Ryu in the 7th. c-struck out for Puello in the 9th.
E_Castro (8), Pederson (5), Seager (10). LOB_Miami 7, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Cooper (8), Alfaro (9), Pollock (4). RBIs_Alfaro (32), Seager (40). SB_Bellinger (9). S_Gallen.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Rojas 2, B.Anderson, Gallen 2); Los Angeles 5 (Hernandez, Martin 4). RISP_Miami 0 for 3; Los Angeles 0 for 12.
Runners moved up_Seager 2. LIDP_Granderson. GIDP_Cooper.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Hernandez, Pederson), (Hernandez, Pederson).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, L, 0-2
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|4
|5
|95
|3.63
|Garcia, BS, 1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.76
|Quijada
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|3.18
|Chen
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|7.75
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, W, 11-2
|7
|4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|102
|1.76
|Maeda, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.71
|Jansen, S, 24-28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.63
Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 3-2. HBP_Ryu (Puello).
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:00. A_52,471 (56,000).
