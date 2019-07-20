Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers 2, Marlins 1

July 20, 2019 1:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .282
Granderson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Cooper 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .311
B.Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Ramirez rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .286
Alfaro c 4 0 2 1 0 2 .273
Puello cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .284
c-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Gallen p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 30 1 4 1 3 12
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Verdugo lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .304
Turner 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .294
Bellinger rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .333
Pollock cf 2 0 2 0 2 0 .260
Seager ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .265
Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Martin c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Ryu p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .094
b-Freese ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .304
Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 31 2 6 1 4 6
Miami 000 100 000—1 4 1
Los Angeles 000 002 00x—2 6 2

a-struck out for Garcia in the 7th. b-singled for Ryu in the 7th. c-struck out for Puello in the 9th.

E_Castro (8), Pederson (5), Seager (10). LOB_Miami 7, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Cooper (8), Alfaro (9), Pollock (4). RBIs_Alfaro (32), Seager (40). SB_Bellinger (9). S_Gallen.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Rojas 2, B.Anderson, Gallen 2); Los Angeles 5 (Hernandez, Martin 4). RISP_Miami 0 for 3; Los Angeles 0 for 12.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Seager 2. LIDP_Granderson. GIDP_Cooper.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Hernandez, Pederson), (Hernandez, Pederson).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen, L, 0-2 5 1-3 3 2 1 4 5 95 3.63
Garcia, BS, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.76
Quijada 1 1 0 0 0 1 24 3.18
Chen 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 7.75
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, W, 11-2 7 4 1 1 3 7 102 1.76
Maeda, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.71
Jansen, S, 24-28 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.63

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 3-2. HBP_Ryu (Puello).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:00. A_52,471 (56,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.