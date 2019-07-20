Dodgers 2, Marlins 1

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .282 Granderson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Cooper 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .311 B.Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Ramirez rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .286 Alfaro c 4 0 2 1 0 2 .273 Puello cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .284 c-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Gallen p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 30 1 4 1 3 12

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Verdugo lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .304 Turner 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .294 Bellinger rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .333 Pollock cf 2 0 2 0 2 0 .260 Seager ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .265 Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Martin c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Ryu p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .094 b-Freese ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .304 Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 31 2 6 1 4 6

Miami 000 100 000—1 4 1 Los Angeles 000 002 00x—2 6 2

a-struck out for Garcia in the 7th. b-singled for Ryu in the 7th. c-struck out for Puello in the 9th.

E_Castro (8), Pederson (5), Seager (10). LOB_Miami 7, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Cooper (8), Alfaro (9), Pollock (4). RBIs_Alfaro (32), Seager (40). SB_Bellinger (9). S_Gallen.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Rojas 2, B.Anderson, Gallen 2); Los Angeles 5 (Hernandez, Martin 4). RISP_Miami 0 for 3; Los Angeles 0 for 12.

Runners moved up_Seager 2. LIDP_Granderson. GIDP_Cooper.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Hernandez, Pederson), (Hernandez, Pederson).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen, L, 0-2 5 1-3 3 2 1 4 5 95 3.63 Garcia, BS, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.76 Quijada 1 1 0 0 0 1 24 3.18 Chen 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 7.75 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, W, 11-2 7 4 1 1 3 7 102 1.76 Maeda, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.71 Jansen, S, 24-28 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.63

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 3-2. HBP_Ryu (Puello).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:00. A_52,471 (56,000).

