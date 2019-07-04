Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4, 10 innings,

Arizona Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Dyson rf-lf 5 1 2 0 Pderson 1b-lf 4 0 2 1 K.Marte cf 5 0 3 1 Verdugo cf 5 0 0 0 D.Prlta lf 2 0 0 0 J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Lcastro lf 3 0 0 0 C.Tylor ss 5 0 1 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 Bllnger rf-cf 5 2 2 2 E.Escbr 2b-3b 5 1 2 0 Muncy 3b-1b 4 0 1 0 C.Wlker 1b 4 1 1 2 K.Hrnan 2b 4 1 1 0 Lamb 3b 4 0 0 0 Beaty lf-rf 4 1 1 1 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 3 1 1 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 J.Trner ph-3b 1 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 0 0 0 0 Buehler p 2 0 1 1 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 E.Rios ph 0 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 4 1 1 1 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0 K.Cron ph 1 0 0 0 Ru.Mrtn ph-c 0 0 0 0 Andrese p 0 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 I.Vrgas ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Totals 40 4 10 4 Totals 37 5 10 5

Arizona 000 200 101 0—4 Los Angeles 030 000 001 1—5

DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_J.Dyson (6), K.Hernandez (10). HR_C.Walker (15), C.Kelly (10), Bellinger 2 (29).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona M.Kelly 6 6 3 3 0 2 Andriese 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Chafin 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 G.Holland BS,4 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Hirano 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 Y.Lopez L,1-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Los Angeles Buehler 7 9 3 3 0 9 P.Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1 K.Jansen 1 1 1 1 0 0 J.Kelly W,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Chafin, G.Holland.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:19. A_53,327 (56,000).

