Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4, 10 innings,

|Arizona
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Dyson rf-lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Pderson 1b-lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|K.Marte cf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Verdugo cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lcastro lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger rf-cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|E.Escbr 2b-3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Muncy 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|K.Hrnan 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lamb 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|G.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trner ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|E.Rios ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|P.Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Jnsen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ru.Mrtn ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andrese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|Arizona
|000
|200
|101
|0—4
|Los Angeles
|030
|000
|001
|1—5
DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_J.Dyson (6), K.Hernandez (10). HR_C.Walker (15), C.Kelly (10), Bellinger 2 (29).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|M.Kelly
|6
|6
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Andriese
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Chafin
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|G.Holland BS,4
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hirano
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Y.Lopez L,1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Buehler
|7
|9
|3
|3
|0
|9
|P.Baez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K.Jansen
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Kelly W,3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Chafin, G.Holland.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:19. A_53,327 (56,000).
