Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4, 10 innings,

July 4, 2019 1:42 am
 
Arizona Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Dyson rf-lf 5 1 2 0 Pderson 1b-lf 4 0 2 1
K.Marte cf 5 0 3 1 Verdugo cf 5 0 0 0
D.Prlta lf 2 0 0 0 J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0
Lcastro lf 3 0 0 0 C.Tylor ss 5 0 1 0
Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 Bllnger rf-cf 5 2 2 2
E.Escbr 2b-3b 5 1 2 0 Muncy 3b-1b 4 0 1 0
C.Wlker 1b 4 1 1 2 K.Hrnan 2b 4 1 1 0
Lamb 3b 4 0 0 0 Beaty lf-rf 4 1 1 1
G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 3 1 1 0
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 J.Trner ph-3b 1 0 0 0
A.Jones rf 0 0 0 0 Buehler p 2 0 1 1
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 E.Rios ph 0 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 4 1 1 1 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0
M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0
K.Cron ph 1 0 0 0 Ru.Mrtn ph-c 0 0 0 0
Andrese p 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0
I.Vrgas ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 40 4 10 4 Totals 37 5 10 5
Arizona 000 200 101 0—4
Los Angeles 030 000 001 1—5

DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_J.Dyson (6), K.Hernandez (10). HR_C.Walker (15), C.Kelly (10), Bellinger 2 (29).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
M.Kelly 6 6 3 3 0 2
Andriese 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Chafin 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
G.Holland BS,4 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Hirano 2-3 0 0 0 2 0
Y.Lopez L,1-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Los Angeles
Buehler 7 9 3 3 0 9
P.Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1
K.Jansen 1 1 1 1 0 0
J.Kelly W,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Chafin, G.Holland.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:19. A_53,327 (56,000).

