Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson rf-lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.312
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Locastro lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Escobar 2b-3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Lamb 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jones rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|M.Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Vargas ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|40
|4
|10
|4
|0
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson 1b-lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.245
|Verdugo cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|J.Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Taylor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Bellinger rf-cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.345
|Muncy 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Beaty lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|d-Turner ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.111
|b-Rios ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Martin ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|3
|9
|Arizona
|000
|200
|101
|0—4
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|030
|000
|001
|1—5
|10
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for M.Kelly in the 7th. b-walked for Buehler in the 7th. c-popped out for Chafin in the 9th. d-struck out for Barnes in the 9th. e-walked for Jansen in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Dyson (6), Hernandez (10). HR_Walker (15), off Buehler; C.Kelly (10), off Jansen; Bellinger (28), off M.Kelly; Bellinger (29), off Lopez. RBIs_Marte (53), Walker 2 (38), C.Kelly (27), Pederson (41), Bellinger 2 (70), Beaty (17), Buehler (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Peralta, Locastro); Los Angeles 3 (Verdugo 3). RISP_Arizona 1 for 3; Los Angeles 3 for 7.
GIDP_Verdugo.
DP_Arizona 1 (Vargas, Ahmed, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly
|6
|6
|3
|3
|0
|2
|90
|4.03
|Andriese
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|5.74
|Chafin
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.03
|Holland, BS, 4-16
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|3.21
|Hirano
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|14
|4.22
|Lopez, L, 1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|1.36
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler
|7
|9
|3
|3
|0
|9
|106
|3.46
|Baez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.52
|Jansen
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.28
|J.Kelly, W, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.76
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Hirano 1-0. WP_Chafin, Holland.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:19. A_53,327 (56,000).
