Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dyson rf-lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .258 Marte cf 5 0 3 1 0 0 .312 Peralta lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Locastro lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Escobar 2b-3b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .294 Walker 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .256 Lamb 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jones rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258 C.Kelly c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .275 M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Vargas ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Totals 40 4 10 4 0 11

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson 1b-lf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .245 Verdugo cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .300 J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Taylor ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Bellinger rf-cf 5 2 2 2 0 2 .345 Muncy 3b-1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276 Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .216 Beaty lf-rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .287 Barnes c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .208 d-Turner ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Buehler p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .111 b-Rios ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Martin ph-c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .243 Totals 37 5 10 5 3 9

Arizona 000 200 101 0—4 10 0 Los Angeles 030 000 001 1—5 10 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for M.Kelly in the 7th. b-walked for Buehler in the 7th. c-popped out for Chafin in the 9th. d-struck out for Barnes in the 9th. e-walked for Jansen in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Dyson (6), Hernandez (10). HR_Walker (15), off Buehler; C.Kelly (10), off Jansen; Bellinger (28), off M.Kelly; Bellinger (29), off Lopez. RBIs_Marte (53), Walker 2 (38), C.Kelly (27), Pederson (41), Bellinger 2 (70), Beaty (17), Buehler (2).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Peralta, Locastro); Los Angeles 3 (Verdugo 3). RISP_Arizona 1 for 3; Los Angeles 3 for 7.

GIDP_Verdugo.

DP_Arizona 1 (Vargas, Ahmed, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly 6 6 3 3 0 2 90 4.03 Andriese 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 14 5.74 Chafin 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 19 3.03 Holland, BS, 4-16 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 10 3.21 Hirano 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 14 4.22 Lopez, L, 1-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 6 1.36 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler 7 9 3 3 0 9 106 3.46 Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.52 Jansen 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 3.28 J.Kelly, W, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.76

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Hirano 1-0. WP_Chafin, Holland.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:19. A_53,327 (56,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.