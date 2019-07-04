Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4

July 4, 2019 1:42 am
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dyson rf-lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .258
Marte cf 5 0 3 1 0 0 .312
Peralta lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Locastro lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Escobar 2b-3b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .294
Walker 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .256
Lamb 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jones rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258
C.Kelly c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .275
M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Vargas ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Totals 40 4 10 4 0 11
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson 1b-lf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .245
Verdugo cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .300
J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Taylor ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .268
Bellinger rf-cf 5 2 2 2 0 2 .345
Muncy 3b-1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276
Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .216
Beaty lf-rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .287
Barnes c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .208
d-Turner ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Buehler p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .111
b-Rios ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Martin ph-c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .243
Totals 37 5 10 5 3 9
Arizona 000 200 101 0—4 10 0
Los Angeles 030 000 001 1—5 10 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for M.Kelly in the 7th. b-walked for Buehler in the 7th. c-popped out for Chafin in the 9th. d-struck out for Barnes in the 9th. e-walked for Jansen in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Dyson (6), Hernandez (10). HR_Walker (15), off Buehler; C.Kelly (10), off Jansen; Bellinger (28), off M.Kelly; Bellinger (29), off Lopez. RBIs_Marte (53), Walker 2 (38), C.Kelly (27), Pederson (41), Bellinger 2 (70), Beaty (17), Buehler (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Peralta, Locastro); Los Angeles 3 (Verdugo 3). RISP_Arizona 1 for 3; Los Angeles 3 for 7.

GIDP_Verdugo.

DP_Arizona 1 (Vargas, Ahmed, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly 6 6 3 3 0 2 90 4.03
Andriese 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 14 5.74
Chafin 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 19 3.03
Holland, BS, 4-16 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 10 3.21
Hirano 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 14 4.22
Lopez, L, 1-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 6 1.36
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler 7 9 3 3 0 9 106 3.46
Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.52
Jansen 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 3.28
J.Kelly, W, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.76

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Hirano 1-0. WP_Chafin, Holland.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:19. A_53,327 (56,000).

