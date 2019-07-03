Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4

July 3, 2019 1:56 am
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dyson cf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .255
Marte 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .308
Peralta lf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .291
Escobar 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .292
Jones rf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .261
Lamb 1b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .222
Ahmed ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .258
Avila c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .227
Clarke p 2 0 2 0 0 0 .333
Young p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 34 4 8 4 4 10
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .241
b-Garlick ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Martin ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .243
Verdugo cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .306
Beaty lf-1b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .289
Bellinger rf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .344
Muncy 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .276
Hernandez ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .216
Rios 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .250
Barnes c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .206
Stripling p 2 0 2 1 0 0 .231
J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Taylor ph-lf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .269
Totals 32 5 7 5 8 5
Arizona 120 010 000—4 8 0
Los Angeles 010 200 002—5 7 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-tripled for Baez in the 7th. b-struck out for Pederson in the 7th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Chafin in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Garcia in the 9th.

E_Rios (1). LOB_Arizona 8, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Escobar (19), Bellinger (19), Barnes (9). 3B_Taylor (3). HR_Ahmed (8), off Stripling; Hernandez (14), off Clarke. RBIs_Escobar (65), Jones (44), Ahmed 2 (37), Beaty (16), Bellinger (68), Hernandez 2 (43), Stripling (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Marte, Jones, Ahmed); Los Angeles 3 (Pederson, Verdugo, Hernandez). RISP_Arizona 0 for 6; Los Angeles 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Verdugo. LIDP_Bellinger. GIDP_Escobar.

DP_Arizona 1 (Lamb); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Hernandez, Pederson).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clarke 3 2-3 5 3 3 3 1 71 6.21
Young 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 26 1.23
Lopez, H, 10 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 1.10
Chafin, H, 13 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.18
Hirano, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.31
Holland, L, 1-1, BS, 3-15 2-3 0 2 2 4 0 30 2.93
McFarland 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 6.37
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling 4 2-3 7 4 4 2 7 81 3.45
J.Kelly 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 23 5.97
Baez 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.58
Floro 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 4.45
Garcia, W, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.09

Inherited runners-scored_Young 1-0, Chafin 1-0, McFarland 3-1, J.Kelly 1-0. HBP_J.Kelly (Lamb).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:26. A_52,969 (56,000).

