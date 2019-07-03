Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.255
|Marte 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Peralta lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.292
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|Lamb 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.258
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Clarke p
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Young p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|4
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|b-Garlick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Martin ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Verdugo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Beaty lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.289
|Bellinger rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.344
|Muncy 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Hernandez ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.216
|Rios 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Stripling p
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|J.Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Taylor ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|8
|5
|Arizona
|120
|010
|000—4
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|200
|002—5
|7
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-tripled for Baez in the 7th. b-struck out for Pederson in the 7th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Chafin in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Garcia in the 9th.
E_Rios (1). LOB_Arizona 8, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Escobar (19), Bellinger (19), Barnes (9). 3B_Taylor (3). HR_Ahmed (8), off Stripling; Hernandez (14), off Clarke. RBIs_Escobar (65), Jones (44), Ahmed 2 (37), Beaty (16), Bellinger (68), Hernandez 2 (43), Stripling (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Marte, Jones, Ahmed); Los Angeles 3 (Pederson, Verdugo, Hernandez). RISP_Arizona 0 for 6; Los Angeles 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Verdugo. LIDP_Bellinger. GIDP_Escobar.
DP_Arizona 1 (Lamb); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Hernandez, Pederson).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clarke
|3
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|1
|71
|6.21
|Young
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|1.23
|Lopez, H, 10
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.10
|Chafin, H, 13
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.18
|Hirano, H, 7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.31
|Holland, L, 1-1, BS, 3-15
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0
|30
|2.93
|McFarland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|6.37
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|7
|81
|3.45
|J.Kelly
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|5.97
|Baez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.58
|Floro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|4.45
|Garcia, W, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.09
Inherited runners-scored_Young 1-0, Chafin 1-0, McFarland 3-1, J.Kelly 1-0. HBP_J.Kelly (Lamb).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:26. A_52,969 (56,000).
