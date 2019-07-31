Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 5, Rockies 1

July 31, 2019 6:28 pm
 
< a min read
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .233
Muncy 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .260
Beaty 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .284
Bellinger rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .328
Seager ss 4 1 1 0 0 3 .272
Smith c 4 1 1 3 0 3 .333
Verdugo cf 4 1 4 0 0 0 .295
Negron 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .258
Ryu p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Turner ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .287
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-White ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .225
Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 35 5 8 5 4 16
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .319
Story ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .277
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .304
Dahl cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .302
Desmond lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .191
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hampson 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .212
b-McMahon ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Wolters c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .278
Marquez p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .190
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Murphy 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .289
Totals 31 1 6 1 1 3
Los Angeles 000 000 005—5 8 0
Colorado 000 000 001—1 6 1

a-flied out for Baez in the 8th. b-struck out for Hampson in the 8th. c-walked for Kelly in the 9th.

E_McMahon (8). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 4. 2B_Verdugo (21), Dahl (28), Wolters (13). 3B_Story (5). HR_Smith (5), off Davis; Negron (2), off Davis. RBIs_Smith 3 (15), Negron 2 (4), Arenado (81).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Pederson, Muncy 2, Beaty); Colorado 1 (Alonso). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Colorado 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Turner. GIDP_Negron, Desmond.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Negron, Beaty); Colorado 1 (Hampson, Story, Alonso).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu 6 3 0 0 1 1 80 1.66
Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.19
Kelly, W, 5-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 5.20
Chargois 0 2 1 1 0 0 6 4.50
Jansen, S, 26-30 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.59
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Marquez 6 2 0 0 0 10 85 4.68
McGee 1 0 0 0 1 3 16 3.29
Oberg 1 2 0 0 1 1 19 1.59
Davis, L, 1-5 1-3 4 5 5 1 1 23 6.82
Estevez 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 3.91

Chargois pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:05. A_42,025 (50,398).

