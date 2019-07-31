Dodgers 5, Rockies 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .233 Muncy 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .260 Beaty 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .284 Bellinger rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .328 Seager ss 4 1 1 0 0 3 .272 Smith c 4 1 1 3 0 3 .333 Verdugo cf 4 1 4 0 0 0 .295 Negron 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .258 Ryu p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .083 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Turner ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .287 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-White ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .225 Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 35 5 8 5 4 16

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .319 Story ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .277 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .304 Dahl cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .302 Desmond lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .191 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hampson 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .212 b-McMahon ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Wolters c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .278 Marquez p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .190 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Murphy 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .289 Totals 31 1 6 1 1 3

Los Angeles 000 000 005—5 8 0 Colorado 000 000 001—1 6 1

a-flied out for Baez in the 8th. b-struck out for Hampson in the 8th. c-walked for Kelly in the 9th.

E_McMahon (8). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 4. 2B_Verdugo (21), Dahl (28), Wolters (13). 3B_Story (5). HR_Smith (5), off Davis; Negron (2), off Davis. RBIs_Smith 3 (15), Negron 2 (4), Arenado (81).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Pederson, Muncy 2, Beaty); Colorado 1 (Alonso). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Colorado 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Turner. GIDP_Negron, Desmond.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Negron, Beaty); Colorado 1 (Hampson, Story, Alonso).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu 6 3 0 0 1 1 80 1.66 Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.19 Kelly, W, 5-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 5.20 Chargois 0 2 1 1 0 0 6 4.50 Jansen, S, 26-30 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.59 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Marquez 6 2 0 0 0 10 85 4.68 McGee 1 0 0 0 1 3 16 3.29 Oberg 1 2 0 0 1 1 19 1.59 Davis, L, 1-5 1-3 4 5 5 1 1 23 6.82 Estevez 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 3.91

Chargois pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:05. A_42,025 (50,398).

