Dodgers 5, Rockies 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.233
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Beaty 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Bellinger rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.328
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.272
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.333
|Verdugo cf
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Negron 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|Ryu p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Turner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-White ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Chargois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|4
|16
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Dahl cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Desmond lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hampson 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|b-McMahon ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Marquez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Murphy 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|1
|3
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|005—5
|8
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|1
a-flied out for Baez in the 8th. b-struck out for Hampson in the 8th. c-walked for Kelly in the 9th.
E_McMahon (8). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 4. 2B_Verdugo (21), Dahl (28), Wolters (13). 3B_Story (5). HR_Smith (5), off Davis; Negron (2), off Davis. RBIs_Smith 3 (15), Negron 2 (4), Arenado (81).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Pederson, Muncy 2, Beaty); Colorado 1 (Alonso). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Colorado 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Turner. GIDP_Negron, Desmond.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Negron, Beaty); Colorado 1 (Hampson, Story, Alonso).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|80
|1.66
|Baez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.19
|Kelly, W, 5-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.20
|Chargois
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|4.50
|Jansen, S, 26-30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.59
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Marquez
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|85
|4.68
|McGee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|16
|3.29
|Oberg
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.59
|Davis, L, 1-5
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|23
|6.82
|Estevez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.91
Chargois pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Bacon.
T_3:05. A_42,025 (50,398).
