Dodgers 9, Nationals 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Verdugo lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.293
|J.Turner 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Pollock cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Bellinger rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.329
|Muncy 2b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.265
|Seager ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.277
|Smith c
|3
|1
|3
|6
|0
|0
|.345
|Pederson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chargois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kershaw p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.094
|Beaty 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Totals
|35
|9
|10
|9
|4
|12
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|T.Turner ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.284
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.312
|Soto lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.287
|Kendrick 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.303
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Parra ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.213
|Grace p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Ross p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|5
|12
|Los Angeles
|001
|301
|400—9
|10
|0
|Washington
|200
|000
|100—3
|5
|1
a-singled for Guerra in the 9th.
E_Eaton (4). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Washington 5. 2B_J.Turner (20), Seager (24), Smith 2 (3). 3B_Eaton (5). HR_Smith (4), off Ross; Gomes (5), off Kelly. RBIs_Bellinger (79), Muncy (70), Seager (43), Smith 6 (12), Eaton (28), Soto (64), Gomes (23). SF_Smith, Soto. S_Kershaw.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (J.Turner, Pederson, Kershaw 2); Washington 1 (Dozier). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 9; Washington 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Verdugo. GIDP_Kendrick, Gomes.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Muncy, Beaty), (J.Turner, Muncy, Beaty).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 9-2
|6
|3
|2
|2
|3
|9
|94
|2.85
|Kelly
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|5.35
|Ferguson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|6.12
|Chargois
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.94
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Grace
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|5.93
|Ross, L, 0-3
|4
|2-3
|9
|7
|6
|2
|7
|86
|9.85
|Guerra
|2
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|39
|4.43
Ferguson pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 1-0, Guerra 1-1. WP_Kershaw, Ross.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, James Hoye; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:06. A_39,616 (41,313).
