Dodgers 9, Nationals 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Verdugo lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .293 J.Turner 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .294 Pollock cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .243 Bellinger rf 4 2 1 1 1 0 .329 Muncy 2b 4 3 2 1 1 2 .265 Seager ss 3 2 2 1 1 1 .277 Smith c 3 1 3 6 0 0 .345 Pederson 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .243 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kershaw p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .094 Beaty 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Totals 35 9 10 9 4 12

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. T.Turner ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .287 Eaton rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .284 Rendon 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .312 Soto lf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .287 Kendrick 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .303 Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Parra ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Gomes c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .213 Grace p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Ross p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .667 Sanchez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .241 Totals 29 3 5 3 5 12

Los Angeles 001 301 400—9 10 0 Washington 200 000 100—3 5 1

a-singled for Guerra in the 9th.

E_Eaton (4). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Washington 5. 2B_J.Turner (20), Seager (24), Smith 2 (3). 3B_Eaton (5). HR_Smith (4), off Ross; Gomes (5), off Kelly. RBIs_Bellinger (79), Muncy (70), Seager (43), Smith 6 (12), Eaton (28), Soto (64), Gomes (23). SF_Smith, Soto. S_Kershaw.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (J.Turner, Pederson, Kershaw 2); Washington 1 (Dozier). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 9; Washington 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Verdugo. GIDP_Kendrick, Gomes.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Muncy, Beaty), (J.Turner, Muncy, Beaty).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, W, 9-2 6 3 2 2 3 9 94 2.85 Kelly 1 1 1 1 1 2 23 5.35 Ferguson 1 1 0 0 1 0 28 6.12 Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.94 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Grace 2 0 0 0 0 3 26 5.93 Ross, L, 0-3 4 2-3 9 7 6 2 7 86 9.85 Guerra 2 1-3 1 2 2 2 2 39 4.43

Ferguson pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 1-0, Guerra 1-1. WP_Kershaw, Ross.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, James Hoye; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:06. A_39,616 (41,313).

