Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers’ Roberts surprised Jansen changed mind on injury

July 17, 2019 7:54 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says it’s “a little bit tough to swallow” that closer Kenley Jansen changed his mind about the severity of a foot injury after blowing a save Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Jansen was struck in the foot by Adam Haseley’s grounder in the ninth inning but told Roberts he was OK to continue pitching. After blowing the lead in Philadelphia’s 9-8 victory, Jansen told reporters he should have come out of the game. He was limping in the clubhouse postgame.

Roberts said Wednesday he was caught off guard by Jansen’s remarks.

“I think I do a very good job of being honest with my guys,” Roberts said. “We’re all trying to win, we’re all trying to compete. But when you give certainty that you’re not compromising yourself for the team, then I’m going to trust it. So to then go back and say, ‘I should’ve come out of the game,’ it’s a little bit tough to swallow.”

Advertisement

Roberts said Jansen was not available to pitch Wednesday night against Philadelphia but would be able to close if needed in the series finale Thursday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 Business of Government Programs Summit
7|17 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors in Peru set up relief medical site

Today in History

1975: World superpowers meet in space for rescue capability

Get our daily newsletter.