Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers’ Ross Stripling on injured list with biceps problem

July 27, 2019 3:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Dodgers have placed right-hander Ross Stripling on the 10-day injured list because of tendinitis in his right biceps.

The team said before Saturday’s game against the Washington Nationals that the move is retroactive to July 25. Manager Dave Roberts suspects he’ll miss a start or two.

On Wednesday, Stripling (4-4, 3.64 ERA) pitched five innings of three-hit ball against the Angels, giving up two runs before leaving with a stiff neck.

Roberts says the problem with the neck “probably compromised his delivery, which got into the bicep.” He adds that “when you’re talking about an arm for a pitcher, you’ve got to be cautious.”

Advertisement

The Dodgers recalled right-hander Jaime Schultz from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Schultz pitched three scoreless innings over three appearances for the Dodgers in April.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established