Dodgers transfer pitcher Rich Hill to 60-day injured list

July 3, 2019 1:45 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill has been transferred to the 60-day injured list with a left forearm strain.

The 39-year-old left-hander went on the IL June 20. He is 4-1 with a 2.55 ERA in 10 starts this season.

Los Angeles acquired pitcher Casey Sadler from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for pitcher Nathan Witt on Wednesday.

Sadler was added to the 40-man roster and optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The 28-year-old was 0-0 with a 1.86 ERA in nine games for the Rays. Sadler has spent part of four seasons in the major leagues with the Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Witt was 1-2 with a 5.32 ERA in 22 games for Single-A Great Lakes. The 23-year-old had been with the Dodgers since 2017, all in the minors.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

