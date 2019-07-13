Listen Live Sports

Dolphins assistant Caldwell to take leave for health issue

July 13, 2019 12:12 pm
 
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins assistant coach Jim Caldwell will take a leave of absence to address health issues that he says “require my full attention.”

Caldwell was hired in February to be the Dolphins’ assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach. He was expected to help in the development of second-year quarterback Josh Rosen, who is rebooting his career after a shaky rookie 2018 season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Caldwell will instead spend this season as a consultant.

The precise nature of his health issue was not disclosed by Caldwell or the Dolphins.

In a release issued by the Dolphins on Saturday, the 64-year-old Caldwell said, “I will be stepping back due to some medical complications that require my full attention.”

Miami coach Brian Flores said the team’s focus is on Caldwell’s health and providing him support. Flores also intends to take advantage of Caldwell’s 17 years of NFL coaching experience.

“With his knowledge and experience, Jim has been an invaluable member to our coaching staff and will continue to serve as a sounding board for me throughout the season,” Flores said.

Caldwell worked with Peyton Manning for nine seasons, first as the Indianapolis Colts’ assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach, and then as their head coach. He then served as an assistant coach with the Baltimore Ravens before taking over as head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2014-17.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

