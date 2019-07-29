Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dolphins fire 1st-year offensive line coach Pat Flaherty

July 29, 2019 4:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins first-year offensive line coach Pat Flaherty has been fired and replaced by Dave DeGuglielmo, who had been an analyst for the coaching staff.

The changes Monday came after four days of training camp drills.

Flaherty was hired in February by new head coach Brian Flores and was entering his 20th year of coaching in the NFL. He coached the offensive line for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017-18.

DeGuglielmo was the Dolphins’ offensive line coach in 2009-11 and rejoined their staff during the past offseason. In 2018 he was offensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA