Dominican Summer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Boca Chica Baseball City W L Pct. GB Reds (Reds) 17 9 .654 — Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 14 12 .538 3 White Sox (White Sox) 12 14 .462 5 Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 12 14 .462 5 Orioles1 (Orioles) 12 14 .462 5 Padres (Padres) 11 15 .423 6 Boca Chica North W L Pct. GB Rangers1 (Rangers) 21 4 .840 — Rays2 (Rays) 15 11 .577 6½ Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 14 12 .538 7½ Indians (Indians) 13 13 .500 8½ Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 12 12 .500 8½ Pirates1 (Pirates) 11 15 .423 10½ Cubs1 (Cubs) 8 17 .320 13 Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 8 18 .308 13½ Boca Chica North East W L Pct. GB Pirates2 (Pirates) 22 4 .846 — Giants (Giants) 12 13 .480 9½ Royals2 (Royals) 12 13 .480 9½ Colorado (Rockies) 12 14 .462 10 Tigers2 (Tigers) 10 16 .385 12 Mariners (Mariners) 9 17 .346 13 Boca Chica North West W L Pct. GB Marlins (Marlins) 15 10 .600 — Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 15 11 .577 ½ Astros (Astros) 13 12 .520 2 Royals1 (Royals) 13 13 .500 2½ Rays1 (Rays) 13 13 .500 2½ Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 12 14 .462 3½ Braves (Braves) 11 15 .423 4½ Athletics (Athletics) 11 15 .423 4½ Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris W L Pct. GB Phillies White (Phillies) 17 9 .654 — Cubs2 (Cubs) 16 9 .640 ½ Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 14 11 .560 2½ Brewers (Brewers) 13 12 .520 3½ Mets2 (Mets) 12 14 .462 5 Rangers2 (Rangers) 11 15 .423 6 Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 10 16 .385 7 Tigers1 (Tigers) 9 16 .360 7½ Boca Chica South W L Pct. GB Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 16 7 .696 — Phillies Red (Phillies) 15 8 .652 1 Mets1 (Mets) 14 9 .609 2 Orioles2 (Orioles) 14 9 .609 2 Yankees (Yankees) 12 11 .522 4 Rockies (Rockies) 12 12 .500 4½ Angels (Angels) 8 15 .348 8 Twins (Twins) 8 15 .348 8 Nationals (Nationals) 5 18 .217 11

Monday’s Games

Astros 8, Dodgers Bautista 0

Marlins 13, Athletics 2

Blue Jays 2, Orioles1 1

Red Sox1 11, Braves 5

Brewers 6, Cubs2 5

Cardinals Red 8, Mets2 3

Tigers2 10, Colorado 4

Rays2 10, Cubs1 8

Reds 1, Diamondbacks1 0, 10 innings

Dodgers Shoemaker 7, Indians/Brewers 2

Rangers1 2, Indians 1

Yankees 9, Mets1 5

Orioles2 4, Nationals 3

White Sox 13, Padres 9

Phillies Red 8, Angels 5

Pirates2 6, Giants 3

Diamondbacks2 8, Rangers2 2

Rays1 5, Royals1 3, 10 innings

Pirates1 8, Red Sox2 2

Cardinals Blue 5, Rockies 4

Royals2 13, Mariners 4

Tigers1 2, Phillies White 0

Tuesday’s Games

Tigers1 at Cubs2, Game 1, 9 a.m.

Tigers1 at Cubs2, Game 2, TBD

Astros at Marlins, ppd.

Astros at Marlins, 10 a.m.

Cubs1 at Red Sox2, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Cubs1 at Red Sox2, Game 2, TBD

Athletics at Royals1, cancelled

Blue Jays at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Brewers at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Orioles2, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Shoemaker at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Indians at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Nationals at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles1 at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies Red at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at Padres, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Royals1 at Athletics, Game 1, 9 a.m.

Royals1 at Athletics, Game 2, TBD

Angels at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Astros, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Nationals at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates1 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.

White Sox at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

