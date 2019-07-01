Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|14
|12
|.538
|3
|White Sox (White Sox)
|12
|14
|.462
|5
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|12
|14
|.462
|5
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|12
|14
|.462
|5
|Padres (Padres)
|11
|15
|.423
|6
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|21
|4
|.840
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|15
|11
|.577
|6½
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|14
|12
|.538
|7½
|Indians (Indians)
|13
|13
|.500
|8½
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|12
|12
|.500
|8½
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|11
|15
|.423
|10½
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|8
|17
|.320
|13
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|8
|18
|.308
|13½
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|22
|4
|.846
|—
|Giants (Giants)
|12
|13
|.480
|9½
|Royals2 (Royals)
|12
|13
|.480
|9½
|Colorado (Rockies)
|12
|14
|.462
|10
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|10
|16
|.385
|12
|Mariners (Mariners)
|9
|17
|.346
|13
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Marlins (Marlins)
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|15
|11
|.577
|½
|Astros (Astros)
|13
|12
|.520
|2
|Royals1 (Royals)
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|Rays1 (Rays)
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|12
|14
|.462
|3½
|Braves (Braves)
|11
|15
|.423
|4½
|Athletics (Athletics)
|11
|15
|.423
|4½
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|14
|11
|.560
|2½
|Brewers (Brewers)
|13
|12
|.520
|3½
|Mets2 (Mets)
|12
|14
|.462
|5
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|11
|15
|.423
|6
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|10
|16
|.385
|7
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|9
|16
|.360
|7½
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|15
|8
|.652
|1
|Mets1 (Mets)
|14
|9
|.609
|2
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|14
|9
|.609
|2
|Yankees (Yankees)
|12
|11
|.522
|4
|Rockies (Rockies)
|12
|12
|.500
|4½
|Angels (Angels)
|8
|15
|.348
|8
|Twins (Twins)
|8
|15
|.348
|8
|Nationals (Nationals)
|5
|18
|.217
|11
___
Astros 8, Dodgers Bautista 0
Marlins 13, Athletics 2
Blue Jays 2, Orioles1 1
Red Sox1 11, Braves 5
Brewers 6, Cubs2 5
Cardinals Red 8, Mets2 3
Tigers2 10, Colorado 4
Rays2 10, Cubs1 8
Reds 1, Diamondbacks1 0, 10 innings
Dodgers Shoemaker 7, Indians/Brewers 2
Rangers1 2, Indians 1
Yankees 9, Mets1 5
Orioles2 4, Nationals 3
White Sox 13, Padres 9
Phillies Red 8, Angels 5
Pirates2 6, Giants 3
Diamondbacks2 8, Rangers2 2
Rays1 5, Royals1 3, 10 innings
Pirates1 8, Red Sox2 2
Cardinals Blue 5, Rockies 4
Royals2 13, Mariners 4
Tigers1 2, Phillies White 0
Tigers1 at Cubs2, Game 1, 9 a.m.
Tigers1 at Cubs2, Game 2, TBD
Astros at Marlins, ppd.
Astros at Marlins, 10 a.m.
Cubs1 at Red Sox2, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Cubs1 at Red Sox2, Game 2, TBD
Athletics at Royals1, cancelled
Blue Jays at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.
Braves at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.
Brewers at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals Blue at Orioles2, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks2 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Shoemaker at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.
Giants at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.
Indians at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.
Nationals at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles1 at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies Red at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers2 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.
Rays2 at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox1 at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.
Reds at Padres, 10:30 a.m.
Royals2 at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.
Twins at Angels, 10:30 a.m.
Royals1 at Athletics, Game 1, 9 a.m.
Royals1 at Athletics, Game 2, TBD
Angels at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals Red at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.
Colorado at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks1 at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Bautista at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.
Indians/Brewers at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.
Mariners at Giants, 10:30 a.m.
Marlins at Astros, 10:30 a.m.
Mets2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Nationals at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles2 at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.
Padres at Reds, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies White at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates1 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers1 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.
Rays1 at Braves, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox2 at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers2 at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.
White Sox at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.
Yankees at Twins, 10:30 a.m.
