Dominican Summer League

|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|14
|13
|.519
|3
|White Sox (White Sox)
|13
|14
|.481
|4
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|13
|14
|.481
|4
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|12
|15
|.444
|5
|Padres (Padres)
|12
|15
|.444
|5
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|22
|4
|.846
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|16
|11
|.593
|6½
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|14
|13
|.519
|8½
|Indians (Indians)
|13
|14
|.481
|9½
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|12
|14
|.462
|10
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|12
|15
|.444
|10½
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|10
|17
|.370
|12½
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|8
|19
|.296
|14½
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|22
|5
|.815
|—
|Colorado (Rockies)
|13
|14
|.481
|9
|Giants (Giants)
|12
|14
|.462
|9½
|Royals2 (Royals)
|12
|14
|.462
|9½
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|11
|16
|.407
|11
|Mariners (Mariners)
|10
|17
|.370
|12
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Marlins (Marlins)
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|15
|12
|.556
|1
|Astros (Astros)
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|Royals1 (Royals)
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|Rays1 (Rays)
|13
|14
|.481
|3
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|13
|14
|.481
|3
|Braves (Braves)
|12
|15
|.444
|4
|Athletics (Athletics)
|11
|15
|.423
|4½
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|17
|10
|.630
|1
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|15
|11
|.577
|2½
|Brewers (Brewers)
|14
|12
|.538
|3½
|Mets2 (Mets)
|12
|15
|.444
|6
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|11
|16
|.407
|7
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|11
|16
|.407
|7
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|9
|18
|.333
|9
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|16
|8
|.667
|1
|Mets1 (Mets)
|15
|9
|.625
|2
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|14
|10
|.583
|3
|Rockies (Rockies)
|12
|12
|.500
|5
|Yankees (Yankees)
|12
|12
|.500
|5
|Angels (Angels)
|9
|15
|.375
|8
|Twins (Twins)
|8
|16
|.333
|9
|Nationals (Nationals)
|5
|19
|.208
|12
Cubs2 3, Tigers1 1, 7 innings
Cubs2 12, Tigers1 2, 7 innings
Astros 5, Marlins 1
Marlins 3, Astros 1, 7 innings
Cubs1 4, Red Sox2 1, 7 innings
Cubs1 6, Red Sox2 3, 7 innings
Athletics at Royals1, cancelled
Diamondbacks1 5, Blue Jays 2
Braves 10, Rays1 4
Brewers 3, Mets2 1
Cardinals Blue 13, Orioles2 1
Diamondbacks2 5, Phillies White 4
Rangers1 4, Dodgers Shoemaker 1
Mariners 9, Giants 4
Pirates1 12, Indians 8
Mets1 6, Nationals 4
White Sox 6, Orioles1 3
Phillies Red 7, Yankees 2
Colorado 8, Pirates2 6
Cardinals Red 5, Rangers2 3
Rays2 9, Indians/Brewers 8
Dodgers Bautista 7, Red Sox1 3
Padres 11, Reds 5
Tigers2 7, Royals2 1
Angels 10, Twins 7
Royals1 at Athletics, Game 1, 9 a.m.
Royals1 at Athletics, Game 2, TBD
Angels at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals Red at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.
Colorado at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks1 at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Bautista at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.
Indians/Brewers at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.
Mariners at Giants, 10:30 a.m.
Marlins at Astros, 10:30 a.m.
Mets2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Nationals at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles2 at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.
Padres at Reds, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies White at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates1 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers1 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.
Rays1 at Braves, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox2 at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers2 at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.
White Sox at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.
Yankees at Twins, 10:30 a.m.
Angels at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.
Astros at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.
Blue Jays at Reds, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals Red at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs2 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks1 at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Bautista at Braves, 10:30 a.m.
Indians/Brewers at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.
Mariners at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.
Marlins at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.
Mets2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.
Padres at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies Red at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies White at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates1 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers1 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.
Rays1 at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox2 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.
Rockies at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.
Royals2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers2 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.
Twins at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.
