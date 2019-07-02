Dominican Summer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Boca Chica Baseball City W L Pct. GB Reds (Reds) 17 10 .630 — Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 14 13 .519 3 White Sox (White Sox) 13 14 .481 4 Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 13 14 .481 4 Orioles1 (Orioles) 12 15 .444 5 Padres (Padres) 12 15 .444 5 Boca Chica North W L Pct. GB Rangers1 (Rangers) 22 4 .846 — Rays2 (Rays) 16 11 .593 6½ Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 14 13 .519 8½ Indians (Indians) 13 14 .481 9½ Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 12 14 .462 10 Pirates1 (Pirates) 12 15 .444 10½ Cubs1 (Cubs) 10 17 .370 12½ Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 8 19 .296 14½ Boca Chica North East W L Pct. GB Pirates2 (Pirates) 22 5 .815 — Colorado (Rockies) 13 14 .481 9 Giants (Giants) 12 14 .462 9½ Royals2 (Royals) 12 14 .462 9½ Tigers2 (Tigers) 11 16 .407 11 Mariners (Mariners) 10 17 .370 12 Boca Chica North West W L Pct. GB Marlins (Marlins) 16 11 .593 — Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 15 12 .556 1 Astros (Astros) 14 13 .519 2 Royals1 (Royals) 13 13 .500 2½ Rays1 (Rays) 13 14 .481 3 Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 13 14 .481 3 Braves (Braves) 12 15 .444 4 Athletics (Athletics) 11 15 .423 4½ Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris W L Pct. GB Cubs2 (Cubs) 18 9 .667 — Phillies White (Phillies) 17 10 .630 1 Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 15 11 .577 2½ Brewers (Brewers) 14 12 .538 3½ Mets2 (Mets) 12 15 .444 6 Rangers2 (Rangers) 11 16 .407 7 Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 11 16 .407 7 Tigers1 (Tigers) 9 18 .333 9 Boca Chica South W L Pct. GB Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 17 7 .708 — Phillies Red (Phillies) 16 8 .667 1 Mets1 (Mets) 15 9 .625 2 Orioles2 (Orioles) 14 10 .583 3 Rockies (Rockies) 12 12 .500 5 Yankees (Yankees) 12 12 .500 5 Angels (Angels) 9 15 .375 8 Twins (Twins) 8 16 .333 9 Nationals (Nationals) 5 19 .208 12

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cubs2 3, Tigers1 1, 7 innings

Cubs2 12, Tigers1 2, 7 innings

Astros 5, Marlins 1

Marlins 3, Astros 1, 7 innings

Cubs1 4, Red Sox2 1, 7 innings

Cubs1 6, Red Sox2 3, 7 innings

Athletics at Royals1, cancelled

Diamondbacks1 5, Blue Jays 2

Braves 10, Rays1 4

Brewers 3, Mets2 1

Cardinals Blue 13, Orioles2 1

Diamondbacks2 5, Phillies White 4

Rangers1 4, Dodgers Shoemaker 1

Mariners 9, Giants 4

Pirates1 12, Indians 8

Mets1 6, Nationals 4

White Sox 6, Orioles1 3

Phillies Red 7, Yankees 2

Colorado 8, Pirates2 6

Cardinals Red 5, Rangers2 3

Rays2 9, Indians/Brewers 8

Dodgers Bautista 7, Red Sox1 3

Padres 11, Reds 5

Tigers2 7, Royals2 1

Angels 10, Twins 7

Wednesday’s Games

Royals1 at Athletics, Game 1, 9 a.m.

Royals1 at Athletics, Game 2, TBD

Angels at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Astros, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Nationals at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates1 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.

White Sox at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday’s Games

Angels at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.

Astros at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs2 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies Red at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates1 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

