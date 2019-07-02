Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

July 2, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 17 10 .630
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 14 13 .519 3
White Sox (White Sox) 13 14 .481 4
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 13 14 .481 4
Orioles1 (Orioles) 12 15 .444 5
Padres (Padres) 12 15 .444 5
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 22 4 .846
Rays2 (Rays) 16 11 .593
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 14 13 .519
Indians (Indians) 13 14 .481
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 12 14 .462 10
Pirates1 (Pirates) 12 15 .444 10½
Cubs1 (Cubs) 10 17 .370 12½
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 8 19 .296 14½
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 22 5 .815
Colorado (Rockies) 13 14 .481 9
Giants (Giants) 12 14 .462
Royals2 (Royals) 12 14 .462
Tigers2 (Tigers) 11 16 .407 11
Mariners (Mariners) 10 17 .370 12
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Marlins (Marlins) 16 11 .593
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 15 12 .556 1
Astros (Astros) 14 13 .519 2
Royals1 (Royals) 13 13 .500
Rays1 (Rays) 13 14 .481 3
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 13 14 .481 3
Braves (Braves) 12 15 .444 4
Athletics (Athletics) 11 15 .423
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Cubs2 (Cubs) 18 9 .667
Phillies White (Phillies) 17 10 .630 1
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 15 11 .577
Brewers (Brewers) 14 12 .538
Mets2 (Mets) 12 15 .444 6
Rangers2 (Rangers) 11 16 .407 7
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 11 16 .407 7
Tigers1 (Tigers) 9 18 .333 9
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 17 7 .708
Phillies Red (Phillies) 16 8 .667 1
Mets1 (Mets) 15 9 .625 2
Orioles2 (Orioles) 14 10 .583 3
Rockies (Rockies) 12 12 .500 5
Yankees (Yankees) 12 12 .500 5
Angels (Angels) 9 15 .375 8
Twins (Twins) 8 16 .333 9
Nationals (Nationals) 5 19 .208 12

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cubs2 3, Tigers1 1, 7 innings

Cubs2 12, Tigers1 2, 7 innings

Astros 5, Marlins 1

Marlins 3, Astros 1, 7 innings

Cubs1 4, Red Sox2 1, 7 innings

Cubs1 6, Red Sox2 3, 7 innings

Athletics at Royals1, cancelled

Diamondbacks1 5, Blue Jays 2

Braves 10, Rays1 4

Brewers 3, Mets2 1

Cardinals Blue 13, Orioles2 1

Diamondbacks2 5, Phillies White 4

Rangers1 4, Dodgers Shoemaker 1

Mariners 9, Giants 4

Pirates1 12, Indians 8

Mets1 6, Nationals 4

White Sox 6, Orioles1 3

Phillies Red 7, Yankees 2

Colorado 8, Pirates2 6

Cardinals Red 5, Rangers2 3

Rays2 9, Indians/Brewers 8

Dodgers Bautista 7, Red Sox1 3

Padres 11, Reds 5

Tigers2 7, Royals2 1

Angels 10, Twins 7

Wednesday’s Games

Royals1 at Athletics, Game 1, 9 a.m.

Royals1 at Athletics, Game 2, TBD

Angels at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Astros, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Nationals at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates1 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.

White Sox at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday’s Games

Angels at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.

Astros at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs2 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies Red at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates1 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

