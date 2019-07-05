Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|16
|14
|.533
|3
|White Sox (White Sox)
|15
|15
|.500
|4
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|14
|16
|.467
|5
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|13
|17
|.433
|6
|Padres (Padres)
|13
|17
|.433
|6
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|23
|6
|.793
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|19
|11
|.633
|4½
|Indians (Indians)
|15
|15
|.500
|8½
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|14
|16
|.467
|9½
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|14
|16
|.467
|9½
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|13
|16
|.448
|10
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|12
|18
|.400
|11½
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|9
|21
|.300
|14½
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|24
|6
|.800
|—
|Giants (Giants)
|14
|15
|.483
|9½
|Royals2 (Royals)
|14
|15
|.483
|9½
|Colorado (Rockies)
|14
|16
|.467
|10
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|12
|18
|.400
|12
|Mariners (Mariners)
|11
|19
|.367
|13
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Marlins (Marlins)
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Astros (Astros)
|16
|14
|.533
|2
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|16
|14
|.533
|2
|Rays1 (Rays)
|16
|14
|.533
|2
|Royals1 (Royals)
|15
|15
|.500
|3
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|14
|16
|.467
|4
|Braves (Braves)
|13
|17
|.433
|5
|Athletics (Athletics)
|12
|18
|.400
|6
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|20
|10
|.667
|—
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|18
|12
|.600
|2
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|17
|12
|.586
|2½
|Brewers (Brewers)
|16
|13
|.552
|3½
|Mets2 (Mets)
|14
|16
|.467
|6
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|13
|17
|.433
|7
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|12
|18
|.400
|8
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|9
|21
|.300
|11
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|18
|8
|.692
|½
|Mets1 (Mets)
|16
|11
|.593
|3
|Rockies (Rockies)
|15
|12
|.556
|4
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|14
|12
|.538
|4½
|Yankees (Yankees)
|13
|14
|.481
|6
|Angels (Angels)
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
|Twins (Twins)
|9
|18
|.333
|10
|Nationals (Nationals)
|6
|21
|.222
|13
Cubs1 2, Indians/Brewers 1
Rays1 8, Athletics 3
Braves 7, Dodgers Bautista 2
Brewers 11, Cardinals Red 9
Cardinals Blue 11, Yankees 4
Colorado 5, Royals2 3
Cubs2 2, Diamondbacks2 0
Pirates1 7, Dodgers Shoemaker 1
Giants 9, Tigers2 4, 7 innings
Indians 10, Red Sox2 8
Twins 9, Mets1 6
Rockies 7, Nationals 2
Orioles1 10, Padres 8
Phillies Red 9, Orioles2 6
Pirates2 2, Mariners 1
Rangers2 2, Phillies White 1
Rays2 10, Rangers1 7
Marlins 9, Red Sox1 5
Reds 8, Blue Jays 6
Royals1 2, Astros 1
Mets2 3, Tigers1 2
Diamondbacks1 4, White Sox 2
Blue Jays at White Sox, 10 a.m.
Braves at Athletics, 10 a.m.
Cardinals Blue at Nationals, 10 a.m.
Cubs1 at Indians, 10 a.m.
Diamondbacks1 at Padres, 10 a.m.
Dodgers Shoemaker at Red Sox2, 10 a.m.
Giants at Colorado, 10 a.m.
Indians/Brewers at Rangers1, 10 a.m.
Mariners at Tigers2, 10 a.m.
Marlins at Dodgers Bautista, 10 a.m.
Mets2 at Diamondbacks2, 10 a.m.
Orioles2 at Angels, 10 a.m.
Phillies White at Cubs2, 10 a.m.
Pirates1 at Rays2, 10 a.m.
Rangers2 at Brewers, 10 a.m.
Rays1 at Astros, 10 a.m.
Red Sox1 at Royals1, 10 a.m.
Reds at Orioles1, 10 a.m.
Rockies at Mets1, 10 a.m.
Royals2 at Pirates2, 10 a.m.
Tigers1 at Cardinals Red, 10 a.m.
Twins at Phillies Red, 10 a.m.
No games scheduled
