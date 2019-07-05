Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

July 5, 2019
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 19 11 .633
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 16 14 .533 3
White Sox (White Sox) 15 15 .500 4
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 14 16 .467 5
Orioles1 (Orioles) 13 17 .433 6
Padres (Padres) 13 17 .433 6
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 23 6 .793
Rays2 (Rays) 19 11 .633
Indians (Indians) 15 15 .500
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 14 16 .467
Pirates1 (Pirates) 14 16 .467
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 13 16 .448 10
Cubs1 (Cubs) 12 18 .400 11½
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 9 21 .300 14½
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 24 6 .800
Giants (Giants) 14 15 .483
Royals2 (Royals) 14 15 .483
Colorado (Rockies) 14 16 .467 10
Tigers2 (Tigers) 12 18 .400 12
Mariners (Mariners) 11 19 .367 13
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Marlins (Marlins) 18 12 .600
Astros (Astros) 16 14 .533 2
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 16 14 .533 2
Rays1 (Rays) 16 14 .533 2
Royals1 (Royals) 15 15 .500 3
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 14 16 .467 4
Braves (Braves) 13 17 .433 5
Athletics (Athletics) 12 18 .400 6
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Cubs2 (Cubs) 20 10 .667
Phillies White (Phillies) 18 12 .600 2
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 17 12 .586
Brewers (Brewers) 16 13 .552
Mets2 (Mets) 14 16 .467 6
Rangers2 (Rangers) 13 17 .433 7
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 12 18 .400 8
Tigers1 (Tigers) 9 21 .300 11
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Phillies Red (Phillies) 19 8 .704
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 18 8 .692 ½
Mets1 (Mets) 16 11 .593 3
Rockies (Rockies) 15 12 .556 4
Orioles2 (Orioles) 14 12 .538
Yankees (Yankees) 13 14 .481 6
Angels (Angels) 10 16 .385
Twins (Twins) 9 18 .333 10
Nationals (Nationals) 6 21 .222 13

___

Friday’s Games

Cubs1 2, Indians/Brewers 1

Rays1 8, Athletics 3

Braves 7, Dodgers Bautista 2

Brewers 11, Cardinals Red 9

Cardinals Blue 11, Yankees 4

Colorado 5, Royals2 3

Cubs2 2, Diamondbacks2 0

Pirates1 7, Dodgers Shoemaker 1

Giants 9, Tigers2 4, 7 innings

Indians 10, Red Sox2 8

Twins 9, Mets1 6

Rockies 7, Nationals 2

Orioles1 10, Padres 8

Phillies Red 9, Orioles2 6

Pirates2 2, Mariners 1

Rangers2 2, Phillies White 1

Rays2 10, Rangers1 7

Marlins 9, Red Sox1 5

Reds 8, Blue Jays 6

Royals1 2, Astros 1

Mets2 3, Tigers1 2

Diamondbacks1 4, White Sox 2

Saturday’s Games

Blue Jays at White Sox, 10 a.m.

Braves at Athletics, 10 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Nationals, 10 a.m.

Cubs1 at Indians, 10 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Padres, 10 a.m.

Dodgers Shoemaker at Red Sox2, 10 a.m.

Giants at Colorado, 10 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Rangers1, 10 a.m.

Mariners at Tigers2, 10 a.m.

Marlins at Dodgers Bautista, 10 a.m.

Mets2 at Diamondbacks2, 10 a.m.

Orioles2 at Angels, 10 a.m.

Phillies White at Cubs2, 10 a.m.

Pirates1 at Rays2, 10 a.m.

Rangers2 at Brewers, 10 a.m.

Rays1 at Astros, 10 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Royals1, 10 a.m.

Reds at Orioles1, 10 a.m.

Rockies at Mets1, 10 a.m.

Royals2 at Pirates2, 10 a.m.

Tigers1 at Cardinals Red, 10 a.m.

Twins at Phillies Red, 10 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

