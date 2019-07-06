Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|16
|15
|.516
|4
|White Sox (White Sox)
|16
|15
|.516
|4
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|14
|17
|.452
|6
|Padres (Padres)
|14
|17
|.452
|6
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|13
|18
|.419
|7
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|24
|6
|.800
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|19
|12
|.613
|5½
|Indians (Indians)
|15
|16
|.484
|9½
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|15
|16
|.484
|9½
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|14
|16
|.467
|10
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|14
|17
|.452
|10½
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|13
|18
|.419
|11½
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|9
|22
|.290
|15½
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|25
|6
|.806
|—
|Colorado (Rockies)
|15
|16
|.484
|10
|Royals2 (Royals)
|14
|16
|.467
|10½
|Giants (Giants)
|14
|16
|.467
|10½
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|12
|19
|.387
|13
|Mariners (Mariners)
|12
|19
|.387
|13
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Marlins (Marlins)
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|Astros (Astros)
|17
|14
|.548
|1
|Royals1 (Royals)
|16
|15
|.516
|2
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|16
|15
|.516
|2
|Rays1 (Rays)
|16
|15
|.516
|2
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|15
|16
|.484
|3
|Athletics (Athletics)
|13
|18
|.419
|5
|Braves (Braves)
|13
|18
|.419
|5
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|19
|12
|.613
|1
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|18
|12
|.600
|1½
|Brewers (Brewers)
|16
|14
|.533
|3½
|Mets2 (Mets)
|14
|17
|.452
|6
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|14
|17
|.452
|6
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|12
|19
|.387
|8
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|10
|21
|.323
|10
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|19
|8
|.704
|½
|Rockies (Rockies)
|16
|12
|.571
|4
|Mets1 (Mets)
|16
|12
|.571
|4
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|14
|13
|.519
|5½
|Yankees (Yankees)
|13
|14
|.481
|6½
|Angels (Angels)
|11
|16
|.407
|8½
|Twins (Twins)
|9
|19
|.321
|11
|Nationals (Nationals)
|6
|22
|.214
|14
White Sox 12, Blue Jays 3
Athletics 2, Braves 1
Cardinals Blue 3, Nationals 1
Cubs1 11, Indians 0
Padres 7, Diamondbacks1 3
Red Sox2 12, Dodgers Shoemaker 4
Colorado 2, Giants 1
Rangers1 1, Indians/Brewers 0
Mariners 9, Tigers2 4
Dodgers Bautista 8, Marlins 0
Diamondbacks2 1, Mets2 0
Angels 3, Orioles2 2
Phillies White 7, Cubs2 1
Pirates1 6, Rays2 0
Rangers2 5, Brewers 0
Astros 5, Rays1 1
Royals1 3, Red Sox1 2
Reds 7, Orioles1 3
Rockies 5, Mets1 3
Pirates2 5, Royals2 2
Tigers1 3, Cardinals Red 2, 10 innings
Phillies Red 6, Twins 4
No games scheduled
Colorado at Giants, 10:30 a.m.
Astros at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.
Athletics at Braves, 10:30 a.m.
Brewers at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals Red at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs2 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks2 at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Bautista at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.
Padres at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.
Indians at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.
Mets1 at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles1 at Reds, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies Red at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates2 at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers1 at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Rays2 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox2 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.
Royals1 at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.
Twins at Orioles2, 10:30 a.m.
White Sox at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.
Yankees at Angels, 10:30 a.m.
