Dominican Summer League

July 6, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 20 11 .645
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 16 15 .516 4
White Sox (White Sox) 16 15 .516 4
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 14 17 .452 6
Padres (Padres) 14 17 .452 6
Orioles1 (Orioles) 13 18 .419 7
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 24 6 .800
Rays2 (Rays) 19 12 .613
Indians (Indians) 15 16 .484
Pirates1 (Pirates) 15 16 .484
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 14 16 .467 10
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 14 17 .452 10½
Cubs1 (Cubs) 13 18 .419 11½
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 9 22 .290 15½
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 25 6 .806
Colorado (Rockies) 15 16 .484 10
Royals2 (Royals) 14 16 .467 10½
Giants (Giants) 14 16 .467 10½
Tigers2 (Tigers) 12 19 .387 13
Mariners (Mariners) 12 19 .387 13
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Marlins (Marlins) 18 13 .581
Astros (Astros) 17 14 .548 1
Royals1 (Royals) 16 15 .516 2
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 16 15 .516 2
Rays1 (Rays) 16 15 .516 2
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 15 16 .484 3
Athletics (Athletics) 13 18 .419 5
Braves (Braves) 13 18 .419 5
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Cubs2 (Cubs) 20 11 .645
Phillies White (Phillies) 19 12 .613 1
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 18 12 .600
Brewers (Brewers) 16 14 .533
Mets2 (Mets) 14 17 .452 6
Rangers2 (Rangers) 14 17 .452 6
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 12 19 .387 8
Tigers1 (Tigers) 10 21 .323 10
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Phillies Red (Phillies) 20 8 .714
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 19 8 .704 ½
Rockies (Rockies) 16 12 .571 4
Mets1 (Mets) 16 12 .571 4
Orioles2 (Orioles) 14 13 .519
Yankees (Yankees) 13 14 .481
Angels (Angels) 11 16 .407
Twins (Twins) 9 19 .321 11
Nationals (Nationals) 6 22 .214 14

___

Saturday’s Games

White Sox 12, Blue Jays 3

Athletics 2, Braves 1

Cardinals Blue 3, Nationals 1

Cubs1 11, Indians 0

Padres 7, Diamondbacks1 3

Red Sox2 12, Dodgers Shoemaker 4

Colorado 2, Giants 1

Rangers1 1, Indians/Brewers 0

Mariners 9, Tigers2 4

Dodgers Bautista 8, Marlins 0

Diamondbacks2 1, Mets2 0

Angels 3, Orioles2 2

Phillies White 7, Cubs2 1

Pirates1 6, Rays2 0

Rangers2 5, Brewers 0

Astros 5, Rays1 1

Royals1 3, Red Sox1 2

Reds 7, Orioles1 3

Rockies 5, Mets1 3

Pirates2 5, Royals2 2

Tigers1 3, Cardinals Red 2, 10 innings

Phillies Red 6, Twins 4

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Astros at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Athletics at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Brewers at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs2 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Indians at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles1 at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies Red at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.

Royals1 at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Orioles2, 10:30 a.m.

White Sox at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

