Dominican Summer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Boca Chica Baseball City W L Pct. GB Reds (Reds) 23 12 .657 — Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 19 16 .543 4 White Sox (White Sox) 18 17 .514 5 Padres (Padres) 16 19 .457 7 Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 15 20 .429 8 Orioles1 (Orioles) 14 21 .400 9 Boca Chica North W L Pct. GB Rangers1 (Rangers) 26 8 .765 — Rays2 (Rays) 22 13 .629 4½ Pirates1 (Pirates) 18 17 .514 8½ Cubs1 (Cubs) 17 18 .486 9½ Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 16 19 .457 10½ Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 15 19 .441 11 Indians (Indians) 15 20 .429 11½ Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 10 25 .286 16½ Boca Chica North East W L Pct. GB Pirates2 (Pirates) 29 6 .829 — Colorado (Rockies) 17 18 .486 12 Royals2 (Royals) 16 19 .457 13 Giants (Giants) 15 20 .429 14 Mariners (Mariners) 15 20 .429 14 Tigers2 (Tigers) 13 22 .371 16 Boca Chica North West W L Pct. GB Astros (Astros) 20 15 .571 — Royals1 (Royals) 19 16 .543 1 Marlins (Marlins) 19 16 .543 1 Rays1 (Rays) 18 17 .514 2 Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 18 17 .514 2 Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 17 18 .486 3 Braves (Braves) 16 19 .457 4 Athletics (Athletics) 13 22 .371 7 Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris W L Pct. GB Cubs2 (Cubs) 22 13 .629 — Phillies White (Phillies) 21 14 .600 1 Brewers (Brewers) 20 15 .571 2 Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 20 15 .571 2 Rangers2 (Rangers) 17 18 .486 5 Mets2 (Mets) 16 19 .457 6 Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 13 21 .382 8½ Tigers1 (Tigers) 10 24 .294 11½ Boca Chica South W L Pct. GB Phillies Red (Phillies) 21 10 .677 — Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 20 11 .645 1 Rockies (Rockies) 20 12 .625 1½ Mets1 (Mets) 17 14 .548 4 Yankees (Yankees) 15 16 .484 6 Orioles2 (Orioles) 15 16 .484 6 Angels (Angels) 14 17 .452 7 Twins (Twins) 10 21 .323 11 Nationals (Nationals) 8 23 .258 13

Thursday’s Games

Brewers 7, Diamondbacks2 6

Phillies Red 4, Angels 3, 10 innings

Astros 3, Braves 1

Brewers 9, Diamondbacks2 5, 7 innings

Rockies 8, Cardinals Blue 1

Colorado 7, Tigers2 4

Cubs1 11, Dodgers Shoemaker 1

Reds 10, Diamondbacks1 3

Dodgers Bautista 6, Rays1 0

Indians/Brewers 4, Red Sox2 2

Mariners 11, Royals2 8

Mets2 4, Cubs2 3

Nationals 18, Orioles2 4

Blue Jays 9, Orioles1 6

Cardinals Red 5, Phillies White 1

Pirates2 9, Giants 8

Rangers1 8, Pirates1 3

Rays2 3, Indians 1

Red Sox1 7, Athletics 1

Royals1 3, Marlins 1

Rangers2 6, Tigers1 0

White Sox 5, Padres 3, 11 innings

Yankees 9, Mets1 6

Friday’s Games

Athletics at Red Sox1, 9 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Phillies White, 9 a.m.

Cubs2 at Mets2, 9 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Brewers, 9 a.m.

Indians at Rays2, 9 a.m.

Marlins at Royals1, 9 a.m.

Mets1 at Nationals, 9 a.m.

Orioles2 at Cardinals Blue, 9 a.m.

Phillies Red at Yankees, 9 a.m.

Pirates1 at Rangers1, 9 a.m.

Rangers2 at Tigers1, 9 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Indians/Brewers, 9 a.m.

Reds at Diamondbacks1, 9 a.m.

Royals2 at Mariners, 9 a.m.

Tigers2 at Colorado, 9 a.m.

Angels at Twins, 9 a.m.

Astros at Braves, 9 a.m.

Blue Jays at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Shoemaker at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

DSL NL All-Stars at DSL AL All-Stars, 10:30 a.m.

