Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|19
|16
|.543
|4
|White Sox (White Sox)
|18
|17
|.514
|5
|Padres (Padres)
|16
|19
|.457
|7
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|15
|20
|.429
|8
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|14
|21
|.400
|9
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|26
|8
|.765
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|22
|13
|.629
|4½
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|18
|17
|.514
|8½
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|17
|18
|.486
|9½
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|16
|19
|.457
|10½
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|15
|19
|.441
|11
|Indians (Indians)
|15
|20
|.429
|11½
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|10
|25
|.286
|16½
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|29
|6
|.829
|—
|Colorado (Rockies)
|17
|18
|.486
|12
|Royals2 (Royals)
|16
|19
|.457
|13
|Giants (Giants)
|15
|20
|.429
|14
|Mariners (Mariners)
|15
|20
|.429
|14
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|13
|22
|.371
|16
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Astros (Astros)
|20
|15
|.571
|—
|Royals1 (Royals)
|19
|16
|.543
|1
|Marlins (Marlins)
|19
|16
|.543
|1
|Rays1 (Rays)
|18
|17
|.514
|2
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|18
|17
|.514
|2
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|17
|18
|.486
|3
|Braves (Braves)
|16
|19
|.457
|4
|Athletics (Athletics)
|13
|22
|.371
|7
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|21
|14
|.600
|1
|Brewers (Brewers)
|20
|15
|.571
|2
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|20
|15
|.571
|2
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|17
|18
|.486
|5
|Mets2 (Mets)
|16
|19
|.457
|6
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|13
|21
|.382
|8½
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|10
|24
|.294
|11½
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|21
|10
|.677
|—
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|20
|11
|.645
|1
|Rockies (Rockies)
|20
|12
|.625
|1½
|Mets1 (Mets)
|17
|14
|.548
|4
|Yankees (Yankees)
|15
|16
|.484
|6
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|15
|16
|.484
|6
|Angels (Angels)
|14
|17
|.452
|7
|Twins (Twins)
|10
|21
|.323
|11
|Nationals (Nationals)
|8
|23
|.258
|13
___
Brewers 7, Diamondbacks2 6
Phillies Red 4, Angels 3, 10 innings
Astros 3, Braves 1
Brewers 9, Diamondbacks2 5, 7 innings
Rockies 8, Cardinals Blue 1
Colorado 7, Tigers2 4
Cubs1 11, Dodgers Shoemaker 1
Reds 10, Diamondbacks1 3
Dodgers Bautista 6, Rays1 0
Indians/Brewers 4, Red Sox2 2
Mariners 11, Royals2 8
Mets2 4, Cubs2 3
Nationals 18, Orioles2 4
Blue Jays 9, Orioles1 6
Cardinals Red 5, Phillies White 1
Pirates2 9, Giants 8
Rangers1 8, Pirates1 3
Rays2 3, Indians 1
Red Sox1 7, Athletics 1
Royals1 3, Marlins 1
Rangers2 6, Tigers1 0
White Sox 5, Padres 3, 11 innings
Yankees 9, Mets1 6
Athletics at Red Sox1, 9 a.m.
Cardinals Red at Phillies White, 9 a.m.
Cubs2 at Mets2, 9 a.m.
Diamondbacks2 at Brewers, 9 a.m.
Indians at Rays2, 9 a.m.
Marlins at Royals1, 9 a.m.
Mets1 at Nationals, 9 a.m.
Orioles2 at Cardinals Blue, 9 a.m.
Phillies Red at Yankees, 9 a.m.
Pirates1 at Rangers1, 9 a.m.
Rangers2 at Tigers1, 9 a.m.
Red Sox2 at Indians/Brewers, 9 a.m.
Reds at Diamondbacks1, 9 a.m.
Royals2 at Mariners, 9 a.m.
Tigers2 at Colorado, 9 a.m.
Angels at Twins, 9 a.m.
Astros at Braves, 9 a.m.
Blue Jays at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Shoemaker at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.
Giants at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.
Padres at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.
Rays1 at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.
DSL NL All-Stars at DSL AL All-Stars, 10:30 a.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.