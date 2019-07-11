Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

July 11, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 23 12 .657
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 19 16 .543 4
White Sox (White Sox) 18 17 .514 5
Padres (Padres) 16 19 .457 7
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 15 20 .429 8
Orioles1 (Orioles) 14 21 .400 9
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 26 8 .765
Rays2 (Rays) 22 13 .629
Pirates1 (Pirates) 18 17 .514
Cubs1 (Cubs) 17 18 .486
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 16 19 .457 10½
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 15 19 .441 11
Indians (Indians) 15 20 .429 11½
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 10 25 .286 16½
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 29 6 .829
Colorado (Rockies) 17 18 .486 12
Royals2 (Royals) 16 19 .457 13
Giants (Giants) 15 20 .429 14
Mariners (Mariners) 15 20 .429 14
Tigers2 (Tigers) 13 22 .371 16
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Astros (Astros) 20 15 .571
Royals1 (Royals) 19 16 .543 1
Marlins (Marlins) 19 16 .543 1
Rays1 (Rays) 18 17 .514 2
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 18 17 .514 2
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 17 18 .486 3
Braves (Braves) 16 19 .457 4
Athletics (Athletics) 13 22 .371 7
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Cubs2 (Cubs) 22 13 .629
Phillies White (Phillies) 21 14 .600 1
Brewers (Brewers) 20 15 .571 2
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 20 15 .571 2
Rangers2 (Rangers) 17 18 .486 5
Mets2 (Mets) 16 19 .457 6
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 13 21 .382
Tigers1 (Tigers) 10 24 .294 11½
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Phillies Red (Phillies) 21 10 .677
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 20 11 .645 1
Rockies (Rockies) 20 12 .625
Mets1 (Mets) 17 14 .548 4
Yankees (Yankees) 15 16 .484 6
Orioles2 (Orioles) 15 16 .484 6
Angels (Angels) 14 17 .452 7
Twins (Twins) 10 21 .323 11
Nationals (Nationals) 8 23 .258 13

___

Thursday’s Games

Brewers 7, Diamondbacks2 6

Phillies Red 4, Angels 3, 10 innings

Astros 3, Braves 1

Brewers 9, Diamondbacks2 5, 7 innings

Rockies 8, Cardinals Blue 1

Colorado 7, Tigers2 4

Cubs1 11, Dodgers Shoemaker 1

Reds 10, Diamondbacks1 3

Dodgers Bautista 6, Rays1 0

Indians/Brewers 4, Red Sox2 2

Mariners 11, Royals2 8

Mets2 4, Cubs2 3

Nationals 18, Orioles2 4

Blue Jays 9, Orioles1 6

Cardinals Red 5, Phillies White 1

Pirates2 9, Giants 8

Rangers1 8, Pirates1 3

Rays2 3, Indians 1

Red Sox1 7, Athletics 1

Royals1 3, Marlins 1

Rangers2 6, Tigers1 0

White Sox 5, Padres 3, 11 innings

Yankees 9, Mets1 6

Friday’s Games

Athletics at Red Sox1, 9 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Phillies White, 9 a.m.

Cubs2 at Mets2, 9 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Brewers, 9 a.m.

Indians at Rays2, 9 a.m.

Marlins at Royals1, 9 a.m.

Mets1 at Nationals, 9 a.m.

Orioles2 at Cardinals Blue, 9 a.m.

Phillies Red at Yankees, 9 a.m.

Pirates1 at Rangers1, 9 a.m.

Rangers2 at Tigers1, 9 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Indians/Brewers, 9 a.m.

Reds at Diamondbacks1, 9 a.m.

Royals2 at Mariners, 9 a.m.

Tigers2 at Colorado, 9 a.m.

Angels at Twins, 9 a.m.

Astros at Braves, 9 a.m.

Blue Jays at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Shoemaker at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

DSL NL All-Stars at DSL AL All-Stars, 10:30 a.m.

