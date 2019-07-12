Dominican Summer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Boca Chica Baseball City W L Pct. GB Reds (Reds) 24 12 .667 — Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 19 17 .528 5 White Sox (White Sox) 19 17 .528 5 Padres (Padres) 16 20 .444 8 Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 15 21 .417 9 Orioles1 (Orioles) 15 21 .417 9 Boca Chica North W L Pct. GB Rangers1 (Rangers) 27 8 .771 — Rays2 (Rays) 22 13 .629 5 Pirates1 (Pirates) 18 18 .500 9½ Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 17 19 .472 10½ Cubs1 (Cubs) 17 19 .472 10½ Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 15 20 .429 12 Indians (Indians) 15 20 .429 12 Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 11 25 .306 16½ Boca Chica North East W L Pct. GB Pirates2 (Pirates) 30 6 .833 — Colorado (Rockies) 17 19 .472 13 Royals2 (Royals) 17 19 .472 13 Giants (Giants) 15 21 .417 15 Mariners (Mariners) 15 21 .417 15 Tigers2 (Tigers) 14 22 .389 16 Boca Chica North West W L Pct. GB Astros (Astros) 20 16 .556 — Royals1 (Royals) 20 16 .556 — Marlins (Marlins) 19 17 .528 1 Rays1 (Rays) 18 18 .500 2 Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 18 18 .500 2 Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 18 18 .500 2 Braves (Braves) 17 19 .472 3 Athletics (Athletics) 14 22 .389 6 Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris W L Pct. GB Cubs2 (Cubs) 22 14 .611 — Phillies White (Phillies) 21 15 .583 1 Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 21 15 .583 1 Brewers (Brewers) 20 16 .556 2 Rangers2 (Rangers) 17 19 .472 5 Mets2 (Mets) 17 19 .472 5 Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 14 21 .400 7½ Tigers1 (Tigers) 11 24 .314 10½ Boca Chica South W L Pct. GB Phillies Red (Phillies) 22 10 .688 — Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 21 11 .656 1 Rockies (Rockies) 20 12 .625 2 Mets1 (Mets) 17 15 .531 5 Angels (Angels) 15 17 .469 7 Orioles2 (Orioles) 15 17 .469 7 Yankees (Yankees) 15 17 .469 7 Twins (Twins) 10 22 .313 12 Nationals (Nationals) 9 23 .281 13

Friday’s Games

Athletics 7, Red Sox1 2

Cardinals Red 11, Phillies White 6

Mets2 7, Cubs2 2

Diamondbacks2 4, Brewers 1

Royals1 6, Marlins 5

Nationals 5, Mets1 1

Cardinals Blue 6, Orioles2 0

Phillies Red 3, Yankees 2

Rangers1 5, Pirates1 4

Tigers1 5, Rangers2 2

Indians/Brewers 4, Red Sox2 3

Reds 6, Diamondbacks1 5

Royals2 7, Mariners 3

Tigers2 7, Colorado 6

Angels 3, Twins 1

Braves 3, Astros 1

Orioles1 11, Blue Jays 2

Dodgers Shoemaker 3, Cubs1 2

Pirates2 6, Giants 2

White Sox 7, Padres 3

Dodgers Bautista 2, Rays1 1

Saturday’s Games

DSL NL All-Stars at DSL AL All-Stars, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

DSL NL All-Stars at DSL AL All-Stars, cancelled

