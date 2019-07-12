Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dominican Summer League

July 12, 2019 11:12 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 24 12 .667
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 19 17 .528 5
White Sox (White Sox) 19 17 .528 5
Padres (Padres) 16 20 .444 8
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 15 21 .417 9
Orioles1 (Orioles) 15 21 .417 9
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 27 8 .771
Rays2 (Rays) 22 13 .629 5
Pirates1 (Pirates) 18 18 .500
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 17 19 .472 10½
Cubs1 (Cubs) 17 19 .472 10½
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 15 20 .429 12
Indians (Indians) 15 20 .429 12
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 11 25 .306 16½
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 30 6 .833
Colorado (Rockies) 17 19 .472 13
Royals2 (Royals) 17 19 .472 13
Giants (Giants) 15 21 .417 15
Mariners (Mariners) 15 21 .417 15
Tigers2 (Tigers) 14 22 .389 16
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Astros (Astros) 20 16 .556
Royals1 (Royals) 20 16 .556
Marlins (Marlins) 19 17 .528 1
Rays1 (Rays) 18 18 .500 2
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 18 18 .500 2
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 18 18 .500 2
Braves (Braves) 17 19 .472 3
Athletics (Athletics) 14 22 .389 6
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Cubs2 (Cubs) 22 14 .611
Phillies White (Phillies) 21 15 .583 1
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 21 15 .583 1
Brewers (Brewers) 20 16 .556 2
Rangers2 (Rangers) 17 19 .472 5
Mets2 (Mets) 17 19 .472 5
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 14 21 .400
Tigers1 (Tigers) 11 24 .314 10½
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Phillies Red (Phillies) 22 10 .688
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 21 11 .656 1
Rockies (Rockies) 20 12 .625 2
Mets1 (Mets) 17 15 .531 5
Angels (Angels) 15 17 .469 7
Orioles2 (Orioles) 15 17 .469 7
Yankees (Yankees) 15 17 .469 7
Twins (Twins) 10 22 .313 12
Nationals (Nationals) 9 23 .281 13

___

Friday’s Games

Athletics 7, Red Sox1 2

Cardinals Red 11, Phillies White 6

Mets2 7, Cubs2 2

Advertisement

Diamondbacks2 4, Brewers 1

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Royals1 6, Marlins 5

Nationals 5, Mets1 1

Cardinals Blue 6, Orioles2 0

Phillies Red 3, Yankees 2

Rangers1 5, Pirates1 4

Tigers1 5, Rangers2 2

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Indians/Brewers 4, Red Sox2 3

Reds 6, Diamondbacks1 5

Royals2 7, Mariners 3

Tigers2 7, Colorado 6

Angels 3, Twins 1

Braves 3, Astros 1

Orioles1 11, Blue Jays 2

Dodgers Shoemaker 3, Cubs1 2

Pirates2 6, Giants 2

White Sox 7, Padres 3

Dodgers Bautista 2, Rays1 1

Saturday’s Games

DSL NL All-Stars at DSL AL All-Stars, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

DSL NL All-Stars at DSL AL All-Stars, cancelled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.