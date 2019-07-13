Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|24
|12
|.667
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|15
|21
|.417
|Padres (Padres)
|16
|20
|.444
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|19
|17
|.528
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|15
|21
|.417
|White Sox (White Sox)
|19
|17
|.528
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|27
|8
|.771
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|17
|19
|.472
|Rays2 (Rays)
|22
|13
|.629
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|17
|19
|.472
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|11
|25
|.306
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|15
|20
|.429
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|18
|18
|.500
|Indians (Indians)
|15
|20
|.429
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|14
|22
|.389
|Giants (Giants)
|15
|21
|.417
|Mariners (Mariners)
|15
|21
|.417
|Royals2 (Royals)
|17
|19
|.472
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|30
|6
|.833
|Colorado (Rockies)
|17
|19
|.472
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Astros (Astros)
|20
|16
|.556
|Athletics (Athletics)
|14
|22
|.389
|Rays1 (Rays)
|18
|18
|.500
|Braves (Braves)
|17
|19
|.472
|Royals1 (Royals)
|20
|16
|.556
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|18
|18
|.500
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|18
|18
|.500
|Marlins (Marlins)
|19
|17
|.528
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|17
|19
|.472
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|11
|24
|.314
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|22
|14
|.611
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|21
|15
|.583
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|14
|21
|.400
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|21
|15
|.583
|Mets2 (Mets)
|17
|19
|.472
|Brewers (Brewers)
|20
|16
|.556
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mets1 (Mets)
|17
|15
|.531
|Angels (Angels)
|15
|17
|.469
|Yankees (Yankees)
|15
|17
|.469
|Twins (Twins)
|10
|22
|.313
|Rockies (Rockies)
|20
|12
|.625
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|22
|10
|.688
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|15
|17
|.469
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|21
|11
|.656
|Nationals (Nationals)
|9
|23
|.281
___
Athletics 7, Red Sox1 2
Cardinals Red 11, Phillies White 6
Mets2 7, Cubs2 2
Diamondbacks2 4, Brewers 1
Royals1 6, Marlins 5
Nationals 5, Mets1 1
Cardinals Blue 6, Orioles2 0
Phillies Red 3, Yankees 2
Rangers1 5, Pirates1 4
Tigers1 5, Rangers2 2
Indians/Brewers 4, Red Sox2 3
Reds 6, Diamondbacks1 5
Royals2 7, Mariners 3
Tigers2 7, Colorado 6
Angels 3, Twins 1
Braves 3, Astros 1
Orioles1 11, Blue Jays 2
Dodgers Shoemaker 3, Cubs1 2
Pirates2 6, Giants 2
White Sox 7, Padres 3
Dodgers Bautista 2, Rays1 1
DSL NL All-Stars at DSL AL All-Stars, 10:30 a.m.
DSL NL All-Stars at DSL AL All-Stars, cancelled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.