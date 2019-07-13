Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

July 13, 2019 12:53 am
 
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 24 12 .667
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 15 21 .417
Padres (Padres) 16 20 .444
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 19 17 .528
Orioles1 (Orioles) 15 21 .417
White Sox (White Sox) 19 17 .528
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 27 8 .771
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 17 19 .472
Rays2 (Rays) 22 13 .629
Cubs1 (Cubs) 17 19 .472
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 11 25 .306
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 15 20 .429
Pirates1 (Pirates) 18 18 .500
Indians (Indians) 15 20 .429
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Tigers2 (Tigers) 14 22 .389
Giants (Giants) 15 21 .417
Mariners (Mariners) 15 21 .417
Royals2 (Royals) 17 19 .472
Pirates2 (Pirates) 30 6 .833
Colorado (Rockies) 17 19 .472
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Astros (Astros) 20 16 .556
Athletics (Athletics) 14 22 .389
Rays1 (Rays) 18 18 .500
Braves (Braves) 17 19 .472
Royals1 (Royals) 20 16 .556
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 18 18 .500
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 18 18 .500
Marlins (Marlins) 19 17 .528
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Rangers2 (Rangers) 17 19 .472
Tigers1 (Tigers) 11 24 .314
Cubs2 (Cubs) 22 14 .611
Phillies White (Phillies) 21 15 .583
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 14 21 .400
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 21 15 .583
Mets2 (Mets) 17 19 .472
Brewers (Brewers) 20 16 .556
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Mets1 (Mets) 17 15 .531
Angels (Angels) 15 17 .469
Yankees (Yankees) 15 17 .469
Twins (Twins) 10 22 .313
Rockies (Rockies) 20 12 .625
Phillies Red (Phillies) 22 10 .688
Orioles2 (Orioles) 15 17 .469
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 21 11 .656
Nationals (Nationals) 9 23 .281

___

Friday’s Games

Athletics 7, Red Sox1 2

Cardinals Red 11, Phillies White 6

Mets2 7, Cubs2 2

Diamondbacks2 4, Brewers 1

Royals1 6, Marlins 5

Nationals 5, Mets1 1

Cardinals Blue 6, Orioles2 0

Phillies Red 3, Yankees 2

Rangers1 5, Pirates1 4

Tigers1 5, Rangers2 2

Indians/Brewers 4, Red Sox2 3

Reds 6, Diamondbacks1 5

Royals2 7, Mariners 3

Tigers2 7, Colorado 6

Angels 3, Twins 1

Braves 3, Astros 1

Orioles1 11, Blue Jays 2

Dodgers Shoemaker 3, Cubs1 2

Pirates2 6, Giants 2

White Sox 7, Padres 3

Dodgers Bautista 2, Rays1 1

Saturday’s Games

DSL NL All-Stars at DSL AL All-Stars, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

DSL NL All-Stars at DSL AL All-Stars, cancelled

