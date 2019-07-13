Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

July 13, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 24 12 .667
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 19 17 .528 5
White Sox (White Sox) 19 17 .528 5
Padres (Padres) 16 20 .444 8
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 15 21 .417 9
Orioles1 (Orioles) 15 21 .417 9
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 27 8 .771
Rays2 (Rays) 22 13 .629 5
Pirates1 (Pirates) 18 18 .500
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 17 19 .472 10½
Cubs1 (Cubs) 17 19 .472 10½
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 15 20 .429 12
Indians (Indians) 15 20 .429 12
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 11 25 .306 16½
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 30 6 .833
Colorado (Rockies) 17 19 .472 13
Royals2 (Royals) 17 19 .472 13
Giants (Giants) 15 21 .417 15
Mariners (Mariners) 15 21 .417 15
Tigers2 (Tigers) 14 22 .389 16
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Astros (Astros) 20 16 .556
Royals1 (Royals) 20 16 .556
Marlins (Marlins) 19 17 .528 1
Rays1 (Rays) 18 18 .500 2
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 18 18 .500 2
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 18 18 .500 2
Braves (Braves) 17 19 .472 3
Athletics (Athletics) 14 22 .389 6
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Cubs2 (Cubs) 22 14 .611
Phillies White (Phillies) 21 15 .583 1
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 21 15 .583 1
Brewers (Brewers) 20 16 .556 2
Rangers2 (Rangers) 17 19 .472 5
Mets2 (Mets) 17 19 .472 5
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 14 21 .400
Tigers1 (Tigers) 11 24 .314 10½
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Phillies Red (Phillies) 22 10 .688
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 21 11 .656 1
Rockies (Rockies) 20 12 .625 2
Mets1 (Mets) 17 15 .531 5
Angels (Angels) 15 17 .469 7
Orioles2 (Orioles) 15 17 .469 7
Yankees (Yankees) 15 17 .469 7
Twins (Twins) 10 22 .313 12
Nationals (Nationals) 9 23 .281 13

___

Saturday’s Games

DSL NL All-Stars at DSL AL All-Stars, cancelled

Sunday’s Games

DSL NL All-Stars at DSL AL All-Stars, 10 a.m.

Monday’s Games

Rangers1 at Red Sox2, ppd.

Athletics at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Brewers at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Shoemaker at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Indians at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies Red at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Astros, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at Padres, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers1 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

White Sox at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

