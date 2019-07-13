Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|19
|17
|.528
|5
|White Sox (White Sox)
|19
|17
|.528
|5
|Padres (Padres)
|16
|20
|.444
|8
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|15
|21
|.417
|9
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|15
|21
|.417
|9
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|27
|8
|.771
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|22
|13
|.629
|5
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|18
|18
|.500
|9½
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|17
|19
|.472
|10½
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|17
|19
|.472
|10½
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|15
|20
|.429
|12
|Indians (Indians)
|15
|20
|.429
|12
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|11
|25
|.306
|16½
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|30
|6
|.833
|—
|Colorado (Rockies)
|17
|19
|.472
|13
|Royals2 (Royals)
|17
|19
|.472
|13
|Giants (Giants)
|15
|21
|.417
|15
|Mariners (Mariners)
|15
|21
|.417
|15
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|14
|22
|.389
|16
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Astros (Astros)
|20
|16
|.556
|—
|Royals1 (Royals)
|20
|16
|.556
|—
|Marlins (Marlins)
|19
|17
|.528
|1
|Rays1 (Rays)
|18
|18
|.500
|2
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|18
|18
|.500
|2
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|18
|18
|.500
|2
|Braves (Braves)
|17
|19
|.472
|3
|Athletics (Athletics)
|14
|22
|.389
|6
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|21
|15
|.583
|1
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|21
|15
|.583
|1
|Brewers (Brewers)
|20
|16
|.556
|2
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|17
|19
|.472
|5
|Mets2 (Mets)
|17
|19
|.472
|5
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|14
|21
|.400
|7½
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|11
|24
|.314
|10½
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|21
|11
|.656
|1
|Rockies (Rockies)
|20
|12
|.625
|2
|Mets1 (Mets)
|17
|15
|.531
|5
|Angels (Angels)
|15
|17
|.469
|7
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|15
|17
|.469
|7
|Yankees (Yankees)
|15
|17
|.469
|7
|Twins (Twins)
|10
|22
|.313
|12
|Nationals (Nationals)
|9
|23
|.281
|13
___
DSL NL All-Stars at DSL AL All-Stars, cancelled
DSL NL All-Stars at DSL AL All-Stars, 10 a.m.
Rangers1 at Red Sox2, ppd.
Athletics at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.
Braves at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.
Brewers at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals Red at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs1 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks1 at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Shoemaker at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.
Giants at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.
Indians at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Mets2 at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles2 at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies Red at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers1 at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.
Rays1 at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox1 at Astros, 10:30 a.m.
Reds at Padres, 10:30 a.m.
Rockies at Angels, 10:30 a.m.
Royals2 at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers1 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.
Twins at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.
White Sox at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.
