Dominican Summer League

July 15, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 25 12 .676
White Sox (White Sox) 20 17 .541 5
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 19 18 .514 6
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 16 21 .432 9
Padres (Padres) 16 21 .432 9
Orioles1 (Orioles) 15 22 .405 10
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 29 8 .784
Rays2 (Rays) 23 13 .639
Pirates1 (Pirates) 18 19 .486 11
Cubs1 (Cubs) 18 19 .486 11
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 17 20 .459 12
Indians (Indians) 16 20 .444 12½
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 15 22 .405 14
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 11 26 .297 18
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 31 6 .838
Royals2 (Royals) 18 19 .486 13
Colorado (Rockies) 17 20 .459 14
Mariners (Mariners) 16 21 .432 15
Giants (Giants) 15 22 .405 16
Tigers2 (Tigers) 14 23 .378 17
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Royals1 (Royals) 21 16 .568
Astros (Astros) 20 17 .541 1
Marlins (Marlins) 20 17 .541 1
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 19 18 .514 2
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 18 19 .486 3
Rays1 (Rays) 18 19 .486 3
Braves (Braves) 17 20 .459 4
Athletics (Athletics) 15 22 .405 6
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Cubs2 (Cubs) 23 14 .622
Phillies White (Phillies) 22 15 .595 1
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 21 16 .568 2
Brewers (Brewers) 20 17 .541 3
Rangers2 (Rangers) 18 19 .486 5
Mets2 (Mets) 17 20 .459 6
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 14 22 .389
Tigers1 (Tigers) 12 24 .333 10½
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Phillies Red (Phillies) 23 10 .697
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 21 11 .656
Rockies (Rockies) 21 12 .636 2
Mets1 (Mets) 18 15 .545 5
Yankees (Yankees) 16 17 .485 7
Orioles2 (Orioles) 15 18 .455 8
Angels (Angels) 15 18 .455 8
Twins (Twins) 10 23 .303 13
Nationals (Nationals) 9 24 .273 14

Monday’s Games

Rangers1 7, Red Sox2 3

Athletics 7, Dodgers Bautista 6, 10 innings

Royals1 5, Braves 4, 10 innings

Phillies White 8, Brewers 2

Cubs2 6, Cardinals Red 5, 10 innings

Cubs1 4, Pirates1 0

Diamondbacks1 5, Blue Jays 2

Rays2 9, Dodgers Shoemaker 6

Mariners 4, Giants 3

Indians 8, Indians/Brewers 4

Rangers2 10, Mets2 9

Mets1 3, Orioles2 2

Phillies Red 8, Nationals 4

Pirates2 2, Colorado 0

Rangers1 8, Red Sox2 6, 7 innings

Marlins 2, Rays1 1

Red Sox1 6, Astros 2

Reds 5, Padres 1

Rockies 7, Angels 2

Royals2 16, Tigers2 5

Tigers1 6, Diamondbacks2 2

Yankees 9, Twins 5

White Sox 6, Orioles1 5

Tuesday’s Games

Astros at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs2 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Nationals at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles1 at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates1 at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Royals1 at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Blue Jays at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Brewers at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Astros, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates1 at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

White Sox at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

