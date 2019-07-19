Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|29
|12
|.707
|—
|White Sox (White Sox)
|22
|19
|.537
|7
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|20
|21
|.488
|9
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|19
|22
|.463
|10
|Padres (Padres)
|17
|24
|.415
|12
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|16
|25
|.390
|13
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|32
|9
|.780
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|25
|15
|.625
|6½
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|21
|20
|.512
|11
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|20
|21
|.488
|12
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|19
|22
|.463
|13
|Indians (Indians)
|17
|22
|.436
|14
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|17
|24
|.415
|15
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|11
|29
|.275
|20½
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|33
|8
|.805
|—
|Royals2 (Royals)
|20
|21
|.488
|13
|Colorado (Rockies)
|19
|22
|.463
|14
|Mariners (Mariners)
|17
|23
|.425
|15½
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|17
|23
|.425
|15½
|Giants (Giants)
|16
|25
|.390
|17
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals1 (Royals)
|24
|17
|.585
|—
|Marlins (Marlins)
|23
|18
|.561
|1
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|22
|18
|.550
|1½
|Astros (Astros)
|21
|19
|.525
|2½
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|19
|21
|.475
|4½
|Braves (Braves)
|19
|22
|.463
|5
|Rays1 (Rays)
|18
|23
|.439
|6
|Athletics (Athletics)
|16
|24
|.400
|7½
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|23
|18
|.561
|2
|Brewers (Brewers)
|22
|19
|.537
|3
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|20
|21
|.488
|5
|Mets2 (Mets)
|18
|23
|.439
|7
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|17
|23
|.425
|7½
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|13
|27
|.325
|11½
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|Rockies (Rockies)
|24
|13
|.649
|2
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|23
|13
|.639
|2½
|Mets1 (Mets)
|20
|17
|.541
|6
|Yankees (Yankees)
|18
|18
|.500
|7½
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|17
|19
|.472
|8½
|Angels (Angels)
|16
|20
|.444
|9½
|Twins (Twins)
|11
|26
|.297
|15
|Nationals (Nationals)
|9
|27
|.250
|16½
___
Yankees 23, Angels 10
Marlins 8, Astros 2, 8 innings
Blue Jays 6, White Sox 4
Braves 12, Rays1 1, 8 innings
Cardinals Blue 8, Mets1 6
Red Sox2 3, Cubs1 2
Diamondbacks1 9, Padres 4
Rangers1 3, Dodgers Shoemaker 1
Colorado 7, Giants 6
Pirates1 6, Indians 4
Mets2 8, Brewers 7
Orioles2 5, Twins 1
Phillies White 9, Diamondbacks2 5
Pirates2 5, Royals2 2, 8 innings
Cardinals Red 10, Rangers2 7
Rays2 7, Indians/Brewers 2
Red Sox1 5, Dodgers Bautista 4, 8 innings
Reds 8, Orioles1 4
Phillies Red 3, Rockies 2
Royals1 3, Athletics 0, 8 innings
Cubs2 8, Tigers1 4
Orioles1 at Reds, 9 a.m.
Yankees at Orioles2, 9:30 a.m.
Athletics at Royals1, 10 a.m.
Brewers at Mets2, 10 a.m.
Cardinals Red at Rangers2, 10 a.m.
Colorado at Giants, 10 a.m.
Cubs2 at Tigers1, 10 a.m.
Diamondbacks2 at Phillies White, 10 a.m.
Dodgers Bautista at Red Sox1, 10 a.m.
Indians/Brewers at Rays2, 10 a.m.
Marlins at Astros, 10 a.m.
Nationals at Angels, 10 a.m.
Padres at Diamondbacks1, 10 a.m.
Phillies Red at Cardinals Blue, 10 a.m.
Pirates1 at Indians, 10 a.m.
Rangers1 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10 a.m.
Rays1 at Braves, 10 a.m.
Red Sox2 at Cubs1, 10 a.m.
Royals2 at Pirates2, 10 a.m.
Tigers2 at Mariners, 10 a.m.
Twins at Rockies, 10 a.m.
White Sox at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.
No games scheduled
