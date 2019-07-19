Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

July 19, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 29 12 .707
White Sox (White Sox) 22 19 .537 7
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 20 21 .488 9
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 19 22 .463 10
Padres (Padres) 17 24 .415 12
Orioles1 (Orioles) 16 25 .390 13
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 32 9 .780
Rays2 (Rays) 25 15 .625
Pirates1 (Pirates) 21 20 .512 11
Cubs1 (Cubs) 20 21 .488 12
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 19 22 .463 13
Indians (Indians) 17 22 .436 14
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 17 24 .415 15
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 11 29 .275 20½
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 33 8 .805
Royals2 (Royals) 20 21 .488 13
Colorado (Rockies) 19 22 .463 14
Mariners (Mariners) 17 23 .425 15½
Tigers2 (Tigers) 17 23 .425 15½
Giants (Giants) 16 25 .390 17
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Royals1 (Royals) 24 17 .585
Marlins (Marlins) 23 18 .561 1
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 22 18 .550
Astros (Astros) 21 19 .525
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 19 21 .475
Braves (Braves) 19 22 .463 5
Rays1 (Rays) 18 23 .439 6
Athletics (Athletics) 16 24 .400
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Phillies White (Phillies) 25 16 .610
Cubs2 (Cubs) 25 16 .610
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 23 18 .561 2
Brewers (Brewers) 22 19 .537 3
Rangers2 (Rangers) 20 21 .488 5
Mets2 (Mets) 18 23 .439 7
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 17 23 .425
Tigers1 (Tigers) 13 27 .325 11½
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Phillies Red (Phillies) 26 11 .703
Rockies (Rockies) 24 13 .649 2
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 23 13 .639
Mets1 (Mets) 20 17 .541 6
Yankees (Yankees) 18 18 .500
Orioles2 (Orioles) 17 19 .472
Angels (Angels) 16 20 .444
Twins (Twins) 11 26 .297 15
Nationals (Nationals) 9 27 .250 16½

___

Friday’s Games

Yankees 23, Angels 10

Marlins 8, Astros 2, 8 innings

Blue Jays 6, White Sox 4

Braves 12, Rays1 1, 8 innings

Cardinals Blue 8, Mets1 6

Red Sox2 3, Cubs1 2

Diamondbacks1 9, Padres 4

Rangers1 3, Dodgers Shoemaker 1

Colorado 7, Giants 6

Pirates1 6, Indians 4

Mets2 8, Brewers 7

Orioles2 5, Twins 1

Phillies White 9, Diamondbacks2 5

Pirates2 5, Royals2 2, 8 innings

Cardinals Red 10, Rangers2 7

Rays2 7, Indians/Brewers 2

Red Sox1 5, Dodgers Bautista 4, 8 innings

Reds 8, Orioles1 4

Phillies Red 3, Rockies 2

Royals1 3, Athletics 0, 8 innings

Cubs2 8, Tigers1 4

Saturday’s Games

Orioles1 at Reds, 9 a.m.

Yankees at Orioles2, 9:30 a.m.

Athletics at Royals1, 10 a.m.

Brewers at Mets2, 10 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Rangers2, 10 a.m.

Colorado at Giants, 10 a.m.

Cubs2 at Tigers1, 10 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Phillies White, 10 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Red Sox1, 10 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Rays2, 10 a.m.

Marlins at Astros, 10 a.m.

Nationals at Angels, 10 a.m.

Padres at Diamondbacks1, 10 a.m.

Phillies Red at Cardinals Blue, 10 a.m.

Pirates1 at Indians, 10 a.m.

Rangers1 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10 a.m.

Rays1 at Braves, 10 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Cubs1, 10 a.m.

Royals2 at Pirates2, 10 a.m.

Tigers2 at Mariners, 10 a.m.

Twins at Rockies, 10 a.m.

White Sox at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

