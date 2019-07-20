Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

July 20, 2019
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 30 12 .714
White Sox (White Sox) 23 19 .548 7
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 20 22 .476 10
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 19 23 .452 11
Padres (Padres) 18 24 .429 12
Orioles1 (Orioles) 16 26 .381 14
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 32 10 .762
Rays2 (Rays) 26 15 .634
Pirates1 (Pirates) 22 20 .524 10
Cubs1 (Cubs) 20 22 .476 12
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 20 22 .476 12
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 18 24 .429 14
Indians (Indians) 17 23 .425 14
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 11 30 .268 20½
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 34 8 .810
Royals2 (Royals) 20 22 .476 14
Colorado (Rockies) 19 23 .452 15
Tigers2 (Tigers) 18 23 .439 15½
Mariners (Mariners) 17 24 .415 16½
Giants (Giants) 17 25 .405 17
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Royals1 (Royals) 25 17 .595
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 23 18 .561
Marlins (Marlins) 23 19 .548 2
Astros (Astros) 22 19 .537
Braves (Braves) 20 22 .476 5
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 19 22 .463
Rays1 (Rays) 18 24 .429 7
Athletics (Athletics) 16 25 .390
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Cubs2 (Cubs) 26 16 .619
Phillies White (Phillies) 25 17 .595 1
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 24 18 .571 2
Brewers (Brewers) 23 19 .548 3
Rangers2 (Rangers) 21 21 .500 5
Mets2 (Mets) 18 24 .429 8
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 17 24 .415
Tigers1 (Tigers) 13 28 .317 12½
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Phillies Red (Phillies) 26 12 .684
Rockies (Rockies) 25 13 .658 1
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 24 13 .649
Mets1 (Mets) 20 17 .541
Orioles2 (Orioles) 18 19 .486
Yankees (Yankees) 18 19 .486
Angels (Angels) 16 21 .432
Twins (Twins) 11 27 .289 15
Nationals (Nationals) 10 27 .270 15½

___

Saturday’s Games

Reds 8, Orioles1 2

Orioles2 5, Yankees 2

Royals1 7, Athletics 4

Brewers 6, Mets2 5

Rangers2 8, Cardinals Red 4

Giants 6, Colorado 3

Cubs2 9, Tigers1 5

Diamondbacks2 7, Phillies White 5

Red Sox1 3, Dodgers Bautista 0

Rays2 4, Indians/Brewers 1

Astros 6, Marlins 4

Nationals 8, Angels 4

Padres 8, Diamondbacks1 3

Cardinals Blue 11, Phillies Red 2

Pirates1 3, Indians 1

Dodgers Shoemaker 3, Rangers1 2

Braves 6, Rays1 2

Red Sox2 9, Cubs1 5

Pirates2 5, Royals2 3

Tigers2 6, Mariners 5

Rockies 13, Twins 5

White Sox 15, Blue Jays 6

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Angels at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Astros at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Athletics at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Brewers at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs2 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates1 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

