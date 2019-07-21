Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|30
|12
|.714
|—
|White Sox (White Sox)
|23
|19
|.548
|7
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|20
|22
|.476
|10
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|19
|23
|.452
|11
|Padres (Padres)
|18
|24
|.429
|12
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|16
|26
|.381
|14
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|32
|10
|.762
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|26
|15
|.634
|5½
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|22
|20
|.524
|10
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|20
|22
|.476
|12
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|20
|22
|.476
|12
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|18
|24
|.429
|14
|Indians (Indians)
|17
|23
|.425
|14
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|11
|30
|.268
|20½
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|34
|8
|.810
|—
|Royals2 (Royals)
|20
|22
|.476
|14
|Colorado (Rockies)
|19
|23
|.452
|15
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|18
|23
|.439
|15½
|Mariners (Mariners)
|17
|24
|.415
|16½
|Giants (Giants)
|17
|25
|.405
|17
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals1 (Royals)
|25
|17
|.595
|—
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|23
|18
|.561
|1½
|Marlins (Marlins)
|23
|19
|.548
|2
|Astros (Astros)
|22
|19
|.537
|2½
|Braves (Braves)
|20
|22
|.476
|5
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|19
|22
|.463
|5½
|Rays1 (Rays)
|18
|24
|.429
|7
|Athletics (Athletics)
|16
|25
|.390
|8½
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|25
|17
|.595
|1
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|24
|18
|.571
|2
|Brewers (Brewers)
|23
|19
|.548
|3
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|21
|21
|.500
|5
|Mets2 (Mets)
|18
|24
|.429
|8
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|17
|24
|.415
|8½
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|13
|28
|.317
|12½
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|26
|12
|.684
|—
|Rockies (Rockies)
|25
|13
|.658
|1
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|24
|13
|.649
|1½
|Mets1 (Mets)
|20
|17
|.541
|5½
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|18
|19
|.486
|7½
|Yankees (Yankees)
|18
|19
|.486
|7½
|Angels (Angels)
|16
|21
|.432
|9½
|Twins (Twins)
|11
|27
|.289
|15
|Nationals (Nationals)
|10
|27
|.270
|15½
___
No games scheduled
Angels at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.
Astros at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.
Athletics at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.
Brewers at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals Blue at Twins, 10:30 a.m.
Colorado at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs2 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks1 at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Bautista at Braves, 10:30 a.m.
Indians/Brewers at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.
Marlins at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.
Mets2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles2 at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.
Padres at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates1 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers2 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.
Rays2 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox2 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.
Reds at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.
Royals2 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers2 at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.
Yankees at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.
Angels at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.
Blue Jays at Padres, 10:30 a.m.
Braves at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals Red at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs1 at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks2 at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Shoemaker at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.
Giants at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.
Indians at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.
Mariners at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.
Mets1 at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.
Nationals at Orioles2, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles1 at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies White at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates2 at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers1 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.
Rays1 at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox1 at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.
Rockies at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.
Royals1 at Astros, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers1 at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.
White Sox at Reds, 10:30 a.m.
