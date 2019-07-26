Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|32
|15
|.681
|—
|White Sox (White Sox)
|27
|20
|.574
|5
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|22
|25
|.468
|10
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|21
|26
|.447
|11
|Padres (Padres)
|20
|27
|.426
|12
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|19
|28
|.404
|13
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|37
|10
|.787
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|29
|17
|.630
|7½
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|23
|24
|.489
|14
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|23
|24
|.489
|14
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|23
|24
|.489
|14
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|21
|26
|.447
|16
|Indians (Indians)
|19
|26
|.422
|17
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|11
|35
|.239
|25½
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|39
|8
|.830
|—
|Colorado (Rockies)
|22
|25
|.468
|17
|Royals2 (Royals)
|22
|25
|.468
|17
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|20
|26
|.435
|18½
|Mariners (Mariners)
|19
|27
|.413
|19½
|Giants (Giants)
|18
|29
|.383
|21
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|Royals1 (Royals)
|27
|20
|.574
|½
|Astros (Astros)
|25
|21
|.543
|2
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|24
|22
|.522
|3
|Marlins (Marlins)
|23
|24
|.489
|4½
|Braves (Braves)
|22
|25
|.468
|5½
|Athletics (Athletics)
|19
|27
|.413
|8
|Rays1 (Rays)
|19
|28
|.404
|8½
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|Brewers (Brewers)
|28
|19
|.596
|1
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|27
|20
|.574
|2
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|26
|21
|.553
|3
|Mets2 (Mets)
|22
|25
|.468
|7
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|22
|25
|.468
|7
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|17
|30
|.362
|12
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|17
|30
|.362
|12
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|30
|12
|.714
|—
|Rockies (Rockies)
|28
|14
|.667
|2
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|27
|14
|.659
|2½
|Mets1 (Mets)
|22
|20
|.524
|8
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|20
|21
|.488
|9½
|Yankees (Yankees)
|19
|23
|.452
|11
|Angels (Angels)
|17
|25
|.405
|13
|Twins (Twins)
|14
|28
|.333
|16
|Nationals (Nationals)
|11
|31
|.262
|19
___
Rays2 9, Red Sox2 4
Padres 8, Reds 7
Rockies 10, Yankees 9, 11 innings
Dodgers Bautista 5, Royals1 4
Tigers2 7, Royals2 6, 10 innings
Twins 11, Nationals 7
White Sox 5, Orioles1 3
Cardinals Blue 9, Angels 5
Astros 13, Athletics 10
Brewers 5, Tigers1 0
Diamondbacks2 10, Cardinals Red 8
Cubs2 7, Rangers2 0
Blue Jays 12, Diamondbacks1 1
Indians 5, Dodgers Shoemaker 4
Mariners 2, Giants 1
Pirates1 6, Indians/Brewers 5
Braves 4, Marlins 0
Mets2 8, Phillies White 4
Phillies Red 8, Mets1 3
Pirates2 9, Colorado 6
Rangers1 12, Cubs1 0
Rays1 8, Red Sox1 7
Astros at Athletics, 10 a.m.
Blue Jays at Diamondbacks1, 10 a.m.
Braves at Marlins, 10 a.m.
Colorado at Pirates2, 10 a.m.
Cubs1 at Rangers1, 10 a.m.
Diamondbacks2 at Cardinals Red, 10 a.m.
Dodgers Bautista at Royals1, 10 a.m.
Indians at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10 a.m.
Mariners at Giants, 10 a.m.
Mets1 at Twins, 10 a.m.
Nationals at Rockies, 10 a.m.
Orioles1 at White Sox, 10 a.m.
Padres at Reds, 10 a.m.
Phillies Red at Orioles2, 10 a.m.
Phillies White at Mets2, 10 a.m.
Pirates1 at Indians/Brewers, 10 a.m.
Rangers2 at Cubs2, 10 a.m.
Rays2 at Red Sox2, 10 a.m.
Red Sox1 at Rays1, 10 a.m.
Royals2 at Tigers2, 10 a.m.
Tigers1 at Brewers, 10 a.m.
Yankees at Cardinals Blue, 10 a.m.
No games scheduled
