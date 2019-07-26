Dominican Summer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Boca Chica Baseball City W L Pct. GB Reds (Reds) 32 15 .681 — White Sox (White Sox) 27 20 .574 5 Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 22 25 .468 10 Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 21 26 .447 11 Padres (Padres) 20 27 .426 12 Orioles1 (Orioles) 19 28 .404 13 Boca Chica North W L Pct. GB Rangers1 (Rangers) 37 10 .787 — Rays2 (Rays) 29 17 .630 7½ Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 23 24 .489 14 Pirates1 (Pirates) 23 24 .489 14 Cubs1 (Cubs) 23 24 .489 14 Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 21 26 .447 16 Indians (Indians) 19 26 .422 17 Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 11 35 .239 25½ Boca Chica North East W L Pct. GB Pirates2 (Pirates) 39 8 .830 — Colorado (Rockies) 22 25 .468 17 Royals2 (Royals) 22 25 .468 17 Tigers2 (Tigers) 20 26 .435 18½ Mariners (Mariners) 19 27 .413 19½ Giants (Giants) 18 29 .383 21 Boca Chica North West W L Pct. GB Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 27 19 .587 — Royals1 (Royals) 27 20 .574 ½ Astros (Astros) 25 21 .543 2 Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 24 22 .522 3 Marlins (Marlins) 23 24 .489 4½ Braves (Braves) 22 25 .468 5½ Athletics (Athletics) 19 27 .413 8 Rays1 (Rays) 19 28 .404 8½ Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris W L Pct. GB Cubs2 (Cubs) 29 18 .617 — Brewers (Brewers) 28 19 .596 1 Phillies White (Phillies) 27 20 .574 2 Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 26 21 .553 3 Mets2 (Mets) 22 25 .468 7 Rangers2 (Rangers) 22 25 .468 7 Tigers1 (Tigers) 17 30 .362 12 Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 17 30 .362 12 Boca Chica South W L Pct. GB Phillies Red (Phillies) 30 12 .714 — Rockies (Rockies) 28 14 .667 2 Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 27 14 .659 2½ Mets1 (Mets) 22 20 .524 8 Orioles2 (Orioles) 20 21 .488 9½ Yankees (Yankees) 19 23 .452 11 Angels (Angels) 17 25 .405 13 Twins (Twins) 14 28 .333 16 Nationals (Nationals) 11 31 .262 19

___

Friday’s Games

Rays2 9, Red Sox2 4

Padres 8, Reds 7

Rockies 10, Yankees 9, 11 innings

Advertisement

Dodgers Bautista 5, Royals1 4

Tigers2 7, Royals2 6, 10 innings

Twins 11, Nationals 7

White Sox 5, Orioles1 3

Cardinals Blue 9, Angels 5

Astros 13, Athletics 10

Brewers 5, Tigers1 0

Diamondbacks2 10, Cardinals Red 8

Cubs2 7, Rangers2 0

Blue Jays 12, Diamondbacks1 1

Indians 5, Dodgers Shoemaker 4

Mariners 2, Giants 1

Pirates1 6, Indians/Brewers 5

Braves 4, Marlins 0

Mets2 8, Phillies White 4

Phillies Red 8, Mets1 3

Pirates2 9, Colorado 6

Rangers1 12, Cubs1 0

Rays1 8, Red Sox1 7

Saturday’s Games

Astros at Athletics, 10 a.m.

Blue Jays at Diamondbacks1, 10 a.m.

Braves at Marlins, 10 a.m.

Colorado at Pirates2, 10 a.m.

Cubs1 at Rangers1, 10 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Cardinals Red, 10 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Royals1, 10 a.m.

Indians at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10 a.m.

Mariners at Giants, 10 a.m.

Mets1 at Twins, 10 a.m.

Nationals at Rockies, 10 a.m.

Orioles1 at White Sox, 10 a.m.

Padres at Reds, 10 a.m.

Phillies Red at Orioles2, 10 a.m.

Phillies White at Mets2, 10 a.m.

Pirates1 at Indians/Brewers, 10 a.m.

Rangers2 at Cubs2, 10 a.m.

Rays2 at Red Sox2, 10 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Rays1, 10 a.m.

Royals2 at Tigers2, 10 a.m.

Tigers1 at Brewers, 10 a.m.

Yankees at Cardinals Blue, 10 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.