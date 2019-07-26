Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dominican Summer League

July 26, 2019 7:12 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 32 15 .681
White Sox (White Sox) 27 20 .574 5
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 22 25 .468 10
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 21 26 .447 11
Padres (Padres) 20 27 .426 12
Orioles1 (Orioles) 19 28 .404 13
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 37 10 .787
Rays2 (Rays) 29 17 .630
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 23 24 .489 14
Pirates1 (Pirates) 23 24 .489 14
Cubs1 (Cubs) 23 24 .489 14
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 21 26 .447 16
Indians (Indians) 19 26 .422 17
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 11 35 .239 25½
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 39 8 .830
Colorado (Rockies) 22 25 .468 17
Royals2 (Royals) 22 25 .468 17
Tigers2 (Tigers) 20 26 .435 18½
Mariners (Mariners) 19 27 .413 19½
Giants (Giants) 18 29 .383 21
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 27 19 .587
Royals1 (Royals) 27 20 .574 ½
Astros (Astros) 25 21 .543 2
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 24 22 .522 3
Marlins (Marlins) 23 24 .489
Braves (Braves) 22 25 .468
Athletics (Athletics) 19 27 .413 8
Rays1 (Rays) 19 28 .404
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Cubs2 (Cubs) 29 18 .617
Brewers (Brewers) 28 19 .596 1
Phillies White (Phillies) 27 20 .574 2
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 26 21 .553 3
Mets2 (Mets) 22 25 .468 7
Rangers2 (Rangers) 22 25 .468 7
Tigers1 (Tigers) 17 30 .362 12
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 17 30 .362 12
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Phillies Red (Phillies) 30 12 .714
Rockies (Rockies) 28 14 .667 2
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 27 14 .659
Mets1 (Mets) 22 20 .524 8
Orioles2 (Orioles) 20 21 .488
Yankees (Yankees) 19 23 .452 11
Angels (Angels) 17 25 .405 13
Twins (Twins) 14 28 .333 16
Nationals (Nationals) 11 31 .262 19

___

Friday’s Games

Rays2 9, Red Sox2 4

Padres 8, Reds 7

Rockies 10, Yankees 9, 11 innings

Advertisement

Dodgers Bautista 5, Royals1 4

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Tigers2 7, Royals2 6, 10 innings

Twins 11, Nationals 7

White Sox 5, Orioles1 3

Cardinals Blue 9, Angels 5

Astros 13, Athletics 10

Brewers 5, Tigers1 0

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Diamondbacks2 10, Cardinals Red 8

Cubs2 7, Rangers2 0

Blue Jays 12, Diamondbacks1 1

Indians 5, Dodgers Shoemaker 4

Mariners 2, Giants 1

Pirates1 6, Indians/Brewers 5

Braves 4, Marlins 0

Mets2 8, Phillies White 4

Phillies Red 8, Mets1 3

Pirates2 9, Colorado 6

Rangers1 12, Cubs1 0

Rays1 8, Red Sox1 7

Saturday’s Games

Astros at Athletics, 10 a.m.

Blue Jays at Diamondbacks1, 10 a.m.

Braves at Marlins, 10 a.m.

Colorado at Pirates2, 10 a.m.

Cubs1 at Rangers1, 10 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Cardinals Red, 10 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Royals1, 10 a.m.

Indians at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10 a.m.

Mariners at Giants, 10 a.m.

Mets1 at Twins, 10 a.m.

Nationals at Rockies, 10 a.m.

Orioles1 at White Sox, 10 a.m.

Padres at Reds, 10 a.m.

Phillies Red at Orioles2, 10 a.m.

Phillies White at Mets2, 10 a.m.

Pirates1 at Indians/Brewers, 10 a.m.

Rangers2 at Cubs2, 10 a.m.

Rays2 at Red Sox2, 10 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Rays1, 10 a.m.

Royals2 at Tigers2, 10 a.m.

Tigers1 at Brewers, 10 a.m.

Yankees at Cardinals Blue, 10 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established