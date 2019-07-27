Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|33
|15
|.688
|—
|White Sox (White Sox)
|27
|21
|.563
|6
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|23
|25
|.479
|10
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|21
|27
|.438
|12
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|20
|28
|.417
|13
|Padres (Padres)
|20
|28
|.417
|13
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|38
|10
|.792
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|30
|17
|.638
|7½
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|24
|24
|.500
|14
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|23
|25
|.479
|15
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|23
|25
|.479
|15
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|21
|27
|.438
|17
|Indians (Indians)
|19
|27
|.413
|18
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|12
|35
|.255
|25½
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|40
|8
|.833
|—
|Colorado (Rockies)
|22
|26
|.458
|18
|Royals2 (Royals)
|22
|26
|.458
|18
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|21
|26
|.447
|18½
|Mariners (Mariners)
|20
|27
|.426
|19½
|Giants (Giants)
|18
|30
|.375
|22
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|28
|19
|.596
|—
|Royals1 (Royals)
|28
|20
|.583
|½
|Astros (Astros)
|25
|22
|.532
|3
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|24
|23
|.511
|4
|Marlins (Marlins)
|23
|25
|.479
|5½
|Braves (Braves)
|23
|25
|.479
|5½
|Athletics (Athletics)
|20
|27
|.426
|8
|Rays1 (Rays)
|19
|29
|.396
|9½
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|Brewers (Brewers)
|28
|20
|.583
|2
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|28
|20
|.583
|2
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|27
|21
|.563
|3
|Mets2 (Mets)
|22
|26
|.458
|8
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|22
|26
|.458
|8
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|18
|30
|.375
|12
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|17
|31
|.354
|13
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|31
|12
|.721
|—
|Rockies (Rockies)
|29
|14
|.674
|2
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|28
|14
|.667
|2½
|Mets1 (Mets)
|22
|21
|.512
|9
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|20
|22
|.476
|10½
|Yankees (Yankees)
|19
|24
|.442
|12
|Angels (Angels)
|17
|25
|.405
|13½
|Twins (Twins)
|15
|28
|.349
|16
|Nationals (Nationals)
|11
|32
|.256
|20
___
Athletics 7, Astros 6, 10 innings
Blue Jays 9, Diamondbacks1 5
Braves 6, Marlins 5, 12 innings
Pirates2 5, Colorado 4
Rangers1 5, Cubs1 4
Diamondbacks2 12, Cardinals Red 7
Royals1 6, Dodgers Bautista 4
Dodgers Shoemaker 5, Indians 1
Mariners 9, Giants 4
Twins 8, Mets1 5
Rockies 3, Nationals 2, 10 innings
Orioles1 6, White Sox 2
Reds 3, Padres 1
Phillies Red 6, Orioles2 3
Phillies White 6, Mets2 3
Indians/Brewers 6, Pirates1 5
Cubs2 5, Rangers2 3
Rays2 5, Red Sox2 4, 10 innings
Red Sox1 15, Rays1 0
Tigers2 7, Royals2 3
Tigers1 7, Brewers 5
Cardinals Blue 7, Yankees 4
No games scheduled
Blue Jays at Reds, 10:30 a.m.
Braves at Astros, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs1 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Bautista at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.
Indians/Brewers at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.
Mariners at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.
Marlins at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.
Mets2 at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.
Nationals at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles2 at Angels, 10:30 a.m.
Padres at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies White at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates1 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.
Rays2 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox1 at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.
Rockies at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.
Royals2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers2 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.
Twins at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.
White Sox at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.
