Dominican Summer League

July 27, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 33 15 .688
White Sox (White Sox) 27 21 .563 6
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 23 25 .479 10
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 21 27 .438 12
Orioles1 (Orioles) 20 28 .417 13
Padres (Padres) 20 28 .417 13
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 38 10 .792
Rays2 (Rays) 30 17 .638
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 24 24 .500 14
Pirates1 (Pirates) 23 25 .479 15
Cubs1 (Cubs) 23 25 .479 15
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 21 27 .438 17
Indians (Indians) 19 27 .413 18
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 12 35 .255 25½
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 40 8 .833
Colorado (Rockies) 22 26 .458 18
Royals2 (Royals) 22 26 .458 18
Tigers2 (Tigers) 21 26 .447 18½
Mariners (Mariners) 20 27 .426 19½
Giants (Giants) 18 30 .375 22
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 28 19 .596
Royals1 (Royals) 28 20 .583 ½
Astros (Astros) 25 22 .532 3
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 24 23 .511 4
Marlins (Marlins) 23 25 .479
Braves (Braves) 23 25 .479
Athletics (Athletics) 20 27 .426 8
Rays1 (Rays) 19 29 .396
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Cubs2 (Cubs) 30 18 .625
Brewers (Brewers) 28 20 .583 2
Phillies White (Phillies) 28 20 .583 2
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 27 21 .563 3
Mets2 (Mets) 22 26 .458 8
Rangers2 (Rangers) 22 26 .458 8
Tigers1 (Tigers) 18 30 .375 12
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 17 31 .354 13
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Phillies Red (Phillies) 31 12 .721
Rockies (Rockies) 29 14 .674 2
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 28 14 .667
Mets1 (Mets) 22 21 .512 9
Orioles2 (Orioles) 20 22 .476 10½
Yankees (Yankees) 19 24 .442 12
Angels (Angels) 17 25 .405 13½
Twins (Twins) 15 28 .349 16
Nationals (Nationals) 11 32 .256 20

___

Saturday’s Games

Athletics 7, Astros 6, 10 innings

Blue Jays 9, Diamondbacks1 5

Braves 6, Marlins 5, 12 innings

Pirates2 5, Colorado 4

Rangers1 5, Cubs1 4

Diamondbacks2 12, Cardinals Red 7

Royals1 6, Dodgers Bautista 4

Dodgers Shoemaker 5, Indians 1

Mariners 9, Giants 4

Twins 8, Mets1 5

Rockies 3, Nationals 2, 10 innings

Orioles1 6, White Sox 2

Reds 3, Padres 1

Phillies Red 6, Orioles2 3

Phillies White 6, Mets2 3

Indians/Brewers 6, Pirates1 5

Cubs2 5, Rangers2 3

Rays2 5, Red Sox2 4, 10 innings

Red Sox1 15, Rays1 0

Tigers2 7, Royals2 3

Tigers1 7, Brewers 5

Cardinals Blue 7, Yankees 4

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Blue Jays at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Astros, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Nationals at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates1 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

White Sox at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

