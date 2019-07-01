Listen Live Sports

Dortmund signs Giovanni Reyna, 16, from New York City FC

July 1, 2019 1:01 pm
 
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has agreed to sign former United States international Claudio Reyna’s son, Giovanni Reyna, from New York City FC for its under-19 side.

The Bundesliga club says the 16-year-old Reyna, a midfielder, will move on a free transfer, subject to approval from FIFA as the player is still considered a minor.

Dortmund has also agreed to sign the 16-year-old Bradley Fink, a tall center forward, from FC Luzern on a free transfer for its under-17 side.

Dortmund youth coordinator Lars Ricken says Reyna is “without doubt a huge talent,” while Fink “has fantastic ability and recently scored 40 goals in just 21 games for Luzern’s under-16s. Numerous big clubs in Europe wanted to sign these two players.”

Dortmund is also awaiting final FIFA approval to sign Fink.

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

