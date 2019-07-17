Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Draw for the Asian qualifying groups for the 2022 World Cup

July 17, 2019 5:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Draw made Wednesday for the second round of Asian qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, and 2023 Asian Cup:

Group A_China, Syria, Philippines, Maldives, Guam.

Group B_Australia, Jordan, Taiwan, Kuwait, Nepal.

Group C_Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Cambodia.

Advertisement

Group D_Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Palestine, Yemen, Singapore.

Group E_Qatar, Oman, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh.

Group F_Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Myanmar, Mongolia.

Group G_United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia.

Group H_South Korea, Lebanon, North Korea, Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 Business of Government Programs Summit
7|17 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors in Peru set up relief medical site

Today in History

1975: World superpowers meet in space for rescue capability

Get our daily newsletter.