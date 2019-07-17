Draw for the Asian qualifying groups for the 2022 World Cup

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Draw made Wednesday for the second round of Asian qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, and 2023 Asian Cup:
Group A_China, Syria, Philippines, Maldives, Guam.
Group B_Australia, Jordan, Taiwan, Kuwait, Nepal.
Group C_Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Cambodia.
Group D_Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Palestine, Yemen, Singapore.
Group E_Qatar, Oman, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh.
Group F_Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Myanmar, Mongolia.
Group G_United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia.
Group H_South Korea, Lebanon, North Korea, Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka.
