The Associated Press
 
Dream-Fever, Box

July 31, 2019 9:04 pm
 
ATLANTA (59)

Breland 2-6 0-0 4, Hayes 3-13 4-6 10, Montgomery 1-7 0-0 3, Sykes 2-11 1-2 6, Williams 7-15 3-3 17, Bentley 5-15 0-0 12, Billings 0-4 0-0 0, Cazorla 0-2 2-2 2, Coates 0-0 0-0 0, Coffey 1-2 0-0 3, Gulich 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 22-76 10-15 59.

INDIANA (61)

Achonwa 3-7 1-1 7, Dupree 4-14 4-4 12, Laney 1-9 2-2 4, T.Mitchell 0-4 2-2 2, Wheeler 6-12 2-3 15, Burke 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-8 3-3 7, K.Mitchell 1-6 1-2 4, McCall 0-0 0-0 0, McCowan 3-5 4-9 10. Totals 20-65 19-26 61.

Atlanta 11 14 17 17—59
Indiana 13 19 17 12—61

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 5-23 (Bentley 2-6, Coffey 1-1, Sykes 1-3, Montgomery 1-7, Breland 0-2, Hayes 0-4), Indiana 2-16 (K.Mitchell 1-5, Wheeler 1-5, T.Mitchell 0-1, Laney 0-2, Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out_Coates. Rebounds_Atlanta 44 (Billings 12), Indiana 43 (McCowan 14). Assists_Atlanta 17 (Hayes, Breland 4), Indiana 14 (K.Mitchell 4). Total Fouls_Atlanta 21, Indiana 17. Technicals_Atlanta coach Dream (Defensive three second), Hayes. A_5,702 (20,000).

